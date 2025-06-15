Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Gunn on DCU/Death, Gen V, Marvel Studios & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Schoolhouse Rock, Marvel Studios, Dexter: Resurrection, Rick and Morty, Watson, Gen V, James Gunn/DCU & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's Schoolhouse Rock! & Trump, Marvel Studios, DC Studios' The Batman II, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Hulu's Chad Powers, USA Networks' WWE SmackDown, CBS's Watson, DC Studios' Mister Miracle, Prime Video's Gen V, James Gunn/DCU, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 15, 2025:

Schoolhouse Rock! "No More Kings" Feels Pretty Appropriate Today

Stop Blaming Marvel Studios' MCU Movie Woes on Its Streaming Shows

The Batman Part II: James Gunn Says He'll See The Script "Shortly"

Dexter: Hall, Zayas & Alcott Offers 3-Word "Resurrection" Clues

Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox on Being Accepted Into The MCU

Rick and Morty Stars on Season 8 Ep. 4: "Your Jerry Needs Will Be Met"

Chad Powers: Glen Powell's Russ Holliday Isn't Done with Football

WWE SmackDown DESTROYS AEW, Proves It's True King of the Ring

Watson Star Morris Chestnut on Season 2, Matt Berry/Holmes & Lucy Liu

Mister Miracle: Tom King on WBA, DC Studios Adapting Comics Series

Gen V Star Jaz Sinclair on Season 2 Tone Being "A Little Bit Darker"

James Gunn on How Death Works in The DCU: "If You Die, You're Dead"

Doctor Who: BBC Radio Sketch Show Dead Ringers Spoofs The Cringe

