The Batman Part II: James Gunn Says He'll See The Script "Shortly"

Director and writer Matt Reeves hasn't turned in the script for The Batman Part II yet, but James Gunn says they should be seeing it "shortly."

Article Summary Matt Reeves has not yet delivered the script for The Batman Part II, but James Gunn expects it soon.

Rumors persist about delays, but Gunn and the team assure fans the film is progressing behind the scenes.

Reeves has been busy developing other projects, but remains committed to continuing The Batman saga.

The Batman Part II is set for release on October 1, 2027, with filming expected to begin later this year.

Any day that goes by, we don't get any updates about The Batman Part II, which seems to confirm to people that the film isn't happening. There have been rumors about this production for a while now, and everything from script issues to director Matt Reeves dropping out entirely has been floating around. However, everyone involved with the production assures fans that the script is taking longer than they would think to get done. Reeves did have a significant hand in getting an entire show developed, written, shot, and released between the release of the first film and now, so it's not like he hasn't been doing anything. James Gunn has been doing a good job of assuring people that things are just fine and being as transparent as someone in his position can be. In a recent piece by Entertainment Weekly, Gunn once again assured people the script is on the way and called what Reeves is doing "important."

"What Matt's doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary," Gunn comments. "We're supposed to see that script shortly, and I can't wait."

The Batman: Part II currently has a release date of October 1, 2027, and the last we heard from star Robert Pattinson, the plan was to start shooting at the end of the year. So if they are shooting at the end of 2025 and into 2026, that gives Reeves and the rest of the team plenty of time for post-production and to make sure everyone can do pickups. Sometimes, when you have stacked casts and you need to do pickups, it can really kneecap a timeline, so having a long post-production cycle is not a bad thing at all.

