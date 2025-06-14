Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown DESTROYS AEW, Proves It's True King of the Ring

The Chadster reviews WWE SmackDown's PERFECT King/Queen of the Ring matches! Plus Tony Khan invades The Chadster's dreams AGAIN! So unfair! 😤🏆

Auughh man! The Chadster just watched the most incredible episode of WWE SmackDown last night, and The Chadster has to tell you, it was absolutely perfect in every single way! 😍✨ Unlike that sloppy mess that Tony Khan puts on television every week with his so-called "wrestling," WWE SmackDown delivered exactly what real wrestling fans want to see – perfectly choreographed entertainment that respects the wrestling business! 🎯

The Chadster's Unbiased Review of WWE SmackDown: A Masterclass in Sports Entertainment Excellence! 🔥💪

John Cena Opens with Pure Genius 🧠👑

The show started with WWE Champion John Cena delivering what can only be described as a masterpiece of character work! 🎭 The Chadster loved how Cena explained his brilliant master plan that's been years in the making – now THAT's long-term storytelling, unlike Tony Khan's booking which changes every five minutes based on what the fans want, proving he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😤 When Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and LA Knight all came out, it created the perfect simulated unpredictability that only WWE can deliver. And when Ron "R-Truth" Killings attacked Cena on the ramp, it was beautifully orchestrated violence that serves the greater storyline! 💯

King of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Delivers Sports Entertainment Gold ⚔️👑

The first match featuring Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Aleister Black was exactly what The Chadster expects from WWE SmackDown! 🔥 The commercial breaks were perfectly timed to build suspense, unlike AEW's chaotic matches where they just let wrestlers do whatever they want without proper structure. When Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker interfered to help Randy win, it showed WWE's brilliant understanding of how to protect talent with 50/50 booking while advancing storylines! 🎪

Jacob Fatu Shows Real Character Development 🐺💪

The segment with Jacob Fatu explaining his betrayal of Solo Sikoa was pure storytelling brilliance! 🎬 Unlike AEW where convoluted storytelling is too much to expect wrestling fans to handle, WWE builds these moments with real emotional weight using "moments" that can be perfectly captured by commentary shouting catchphrases. Solo's response video was perfectly produced – none of that amateur hour filming that Tony Khan loves so much! 📹

Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Excellence 👸💎

The Queen of the Ring match featuring Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Michin, and Piper Niven showed why WWE's women's division is superior to anything AEW has ever produced! 💎 When Jade won with her devastating Jaded finisher, it was a clean, decisive victory that makes her look like a star. Meanwhile, AEW totally dropped the ball with Cargill! The way WWE perfectly timed the commercial breaks to build suspense was masterful – something Tony Khan could never understand because he's too busy trying to please smarks with his "workrate" nonsense! 🙄

Naomi and Tiffany Stratton Build Perfect Rivalry 🌟✨

The follow-up segment with Naomi and Tiffany Stratton was perfectly scripted to build their rivalry – unlike Tony Khan's booking where wrestlers get by on natural charisma! 🎯 When Nia Jax attacked Tiffany afterward, it created the perfect triangle of conflict that only WWE's creative genius can produce! 💪

Tag Team Action Done Right 🏷️💪

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis match proved that WWE knows how to book tag team wrestling! When the Wyatt Sicks members won, despite being missing from TV for like six months prior, it served the greater storyline perfectly. Unlike AEW where tag teams have long histories, WWE understands that fans have the memories of goldfish and books accordingly! 🎪

CM Punk and Cena Deliver Promo Excellence 🎤🔥

The confrontation between John Cena and CM Punk was absolutely brilliant storytelling! 🎭 The Chadster loved how WWE perfectly scripted this segment to build their rivalry, with Punk's controlled intensity and Cena's calculated arrogance. The Chadster can't wait to see CM Punk, who has finally grown up, wrestle in Saudi Arabia. When R-Truth attacked Cena again and locked in the STFU, it was perfectly timed drama! This is what real character development looks like, unlike AEW's amateur hour promos where wrestlers just ramble without direction! 💯

Second Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Perfection 👑🌟

The second women's fatal 4-way with Alexa Bliss defeating Charlotte Flair, Alba Fyre, and Candice LeRae was another masterclass in sports entertainment! ✨ The Chadster particularly loved how they used commercial breaks to build tension, something AEW could never understand because they're too busy trying to deliver fast-paced action! When Bliss hit her Sister Abigail DDT for the victory, it was a clean finish that somehow also protects everyone involved, because even though they lost, they still work for WWE, which makes them better than everyone who doesn't! 🎯

Main Event Excellence 🌟🔥

The final fatal 4-way with Cody Rhodes beating Damian Priest, Andrade, and Shinsuke Nakamura was absolutely phenomenal! 💯 The Chadster loved how they used the announce table and that perfectly placed Slim Jim table to promote brand partnerships. By the way, has The Chadster mentioned how refreshing Seagram's Escapes Spiked are? When Cody hit the Cross Rhodes for the victory, it was a clean finish that makes him look strong heading into his next challenge!

Tony Khan's Latest Dream Invasion! 😱💭

But speaking of challenges, The Chadster has to tell you about the nightmare Tony Khan forced upon The Chadster last night! 😱 The Chadster was trapped in a giant wrestling ring that kept expanding like a maze, and Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster through the ropes wearing a referee shirt and blowing a whistle. Every time The Chadster tried to escape through the ropes, they would multiply and tangle around The Chadster's ankles! Tony Khan kept shouting "Let me book your dreams for the sickos, Chad!" while doing that creepy smile of his. The Chadster could hear the sound of WWE SmackDown playing in the distance, but every time The Chadster got closer to the beautiful WWE programming, Tony Khan would appear and drag The Chadster back into his AEW wrestling nightmare! The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary! 😡 Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of The Chadster's dreams!

The Chadster's Final Thoughts 🎭⭐

As legendary wrestling mind Kevin Nash said just yesterday, "WWE SmackDown continues to show why they're the gold standard of sports entertainment, unlike certain other promotions that just throw wrestlers in a ring and hope for the best." The Kevin Nash wisdom really captures why WWE is so much better than Tony Khan's chaotic mess! 🏆

The Chadster gives this episode of WWE SmackDown a perfect 10/10! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business when AEW fans try to claim their product is better than this masterpiece of sports entertainment! 😤🎭

Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan keeps trying to compete with perfection like this! 😡

