Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

John Larroquette's Night Court Thanks, The Daily LITG, 14th June 2025

Night Court thanks from John Larroquette was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Published
by
|
Comments

Night Court thanks from John Larroquette was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Night Court: John Larroquette Thanks Fans for Revival Series Run
John Larroquette in "Night Court" (2023). Image courtesy of Warner Bros/Universal

Night Court Thanks From John Larroquette on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Night Court Star John Larroquette Thanks Fans for Revival Series Run
  2. Diamond Drops No Cost Returns Service, Demands Retailer Details Today
  3. Marvel Comics' Storm: Thunder War Solicits For September 2025
  4. As Batman Comics Get Later And Later, Anyone Fancy A Fill-In?
  5. Marvel's Full One World Under Doom September 2025 Solicits
  6. It's Order Up at RSVLTS as they Debut A New Bob's Burgers Collection
  7. Marvel Brings Back Franklin Richards: Son Of A Genius For 2025
  8. Diamond Comics Challenges Dynamite's Half Million Expenses Claim
  9. Marvel Sends Comic Shops A Fantastic Four Secret For Marvel 616 Day
  10. Crystal Lake Rounds Out Its Cast With Friday the 13th Announcement

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, The Walking Dead Dog Has Died

the walking dead
Image: Instagram Stories Screencap

The top ten traffic on all stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Posts Heartbreaking Seven ("Dog") News
  2. Plastic Man No More! As A Mature Readers Comic From DC's Black Label
  3. Walker: Jared Padalecki Shares Heartfelt Post About Tonight's Episode
  4. Marvel Comics Says To Meet Uncanny X-Men's The Outliers
  5. Bleeding Cool's Batman #149 Preview – A New Robin For Gotham
  6. Cobra Kai Co-Creator Tackles Final Season Release Schedule Concerns
  7. Doctor Who: RTD Assigns Some "Homework" Ahead of Season 1 Finale
  8. The Remains Of Krakoa As X-Men Fill In Until From The Ashes (Spoilers)
  9. DC Comics' Super Son #1 in Absolute Power September 2024 Solicits
  10. Watchmen Adaptation CG-Animated: Part 1 in 2024, Part 2 in 2025
  11. Something Is Killing The Children Gets A #0 Prequel
  12. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 Gets 300,000 Orders For Launch
  13. Pornsak Pichetshote Creates The Horizon Experiment At Image Comics
  14. Marvel Officially Publishes What If… Donald Duck Became Thor?
  15. Lysa Hawkins, New Editor-in-Chief Of Valiant, Ron Cacace Hired
  16. Jules Bakes & Niki Smith Auction Sea Legs Graphic Novel to Scholastic
  17. Hey Vern! Ernest Gets A Graphic Novel, Knowwhatimean?
  18. Batman #149 Preview in the Daily LITG, 13th of June, 2024

LITG two years ago, Good Omens 2 leakage

good omens
Image: Amazon's Prime Video
  1. Good Omens 2 Leak Came From Prime Video; Amazon "Knew Better": Gaiman
  2. Can The Beast Be Reformed In Time To Join Uncanny Avengers?
  3. Creators Tell Tales Of Comics Industry Use And Abuse #ComicsBrokeMe
  4. Creators' Tales of Comics Industry Use & Abuse #ComicsBrokeMe Part 2 
  5. Superman & Lois Returning for Season 4; Gotham Knights Canceled
  6. Superman & Lois Season 4 News Raises Arrowverse, Series Red Flags
  7. Mayans MC/Sons of Anarchy Crossovers; Jax's Trade for Bobby Goes South
  8. When Green Lantern Looks Like A Jonathan Hickman Comic (Spoilers) 
  9. Good Omens 2 Leak: Gaiman NOT Happy, Doesn't Blame Fans; No Questions
  10. The Krakoan Treehouse Ablaze in X-Men's Hellfire Gala 2023
  11. Legendary Marvel Comics Artist John Romita Sr. Passes at Age 93
  12. "Void Rivals" Is Owned And Trademarked By Hasbro, Too
  13. The Creative Teams For New Transformers & GI Joe Comics, Revealed
  14. Embracer Group Layoffs Not Expected To Affect Dark Horse Comics
  15. Queen Of Swords #1 Makes The Red Sonja Comparison Official
  16. Steve Orlando & Giopota Launch Queer Time Travel Comic On Kickstarter
  17. Butcher Baker Returns With Ryan Quackenbush But Not Mike Huddleston
  18. The Dark Horse Minecraft Omnibus For $20
  19. Lou Fine's Iconic Work on Quality's Hit Comics #5, up for Auction
  20. Mark Stafford Launches Salmonella Smorgasbord At Cartoon Museum
  21. Can The Beast Be Reformed In Time To Join Uncanny Avengers?
  22. Mark Russell & Peter Snejbjerg Collect Their Cereal From Ahoy Comics
  23. Tales Of Comics Industry Use & Abuse in the Daily LITG 13th June 2023

LITG three years ago, Finishing American Gods

Cover image for AMERICAN GODS JACKS CROCODILE BAR PINT GLASS SET (JUL180517)
Dark Horse Comics PR
  1. American Gods: Gaiman and Whittle Agree: It's Time to #FinishTheStory
  2. The Comic Shop Where Iman Vellani Bought Her First Ms Marvel Comics
  3. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: Our Theory About Eddie's Upside Down Song
  4. Hasbro Gives A Closer Look at Marvel Legends Infinity Ultron BAF Wave
  5. Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween Artist, in Hospital
  6. 3 Years Ago Rob Liefeld Predicted DC's Collapse – LITG 12th June 2022
  7. When Tim Drake Introduces Bernard Dowd To Stephanie Brown (Spoiler)
  8. What Answer Does Iron Man Get To His Marriage Proposal? (Spoilers)
  9. Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty – Complete Expansion Review
  10. Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock: Research Day Features Boosted Shinies Today
  11. Moon Knight Leads Penguin Random House Top 100 Marvel Books
  12. Penguin Random House 100 Best-Selling Dark Horse Books, Mostly Berserk
  13. Marga the Panther Woman Hits Fox's Weird Comics #8, Up for Auction
  14. NFTWatch: The Joker Has His Own Cryptocurrency Now
  15. Krypto's Own January The 6th Insurrection Moment? (Superman Spoilers)
  16. The Legendary Belle Starr in Fox's Women Outlaws #2, at Auction
  17. Marvel Comics To Change Dates For In-House Ads
  18. Poison Ivy, Now A Child Killer From DC Comics? (Spoilers)
  19. Jack Kamen Covers Fox Feature's Rulah, Jungle Goddess, Up for Auction
  20. Finishing American Gods In The Daily LITG, 13th June 2022

LITG four years ago, Ultimate Explosive Diarrhoea

Ultimate Explosive Diarrhoea- The Daily LITG, 14th June 2021
LITG Image: Shutterstock.com

  1. Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
  2. Kissing, Separated At Birth – Thor and Sif, Superman and Raja
  3. Titan Cancels Captain Jack/Doctor Who Comic Over John Barrowman
  4. If You Like That, You Should See His Butt – Nightwing #81 [Preview]
  5. Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Will Adapt Eevee Heroes
  6. Transformers Shattered Glass Soundwave Debuts From threezero
  7. Pulitzer Issues No Prize For Editorial Cartooning, Rejects Finalists
  8. Zack Snyder: If A Business Degree & Axe Body Spray Had A Baby- Opinion
  9. Todd McFarlane Designs His Own Wonder Woman With DC Multiverse
  10. This Is What Shiny Galarian Slowpoke Will Look Like In Pokémon GO
  11. PrintWatch: Image Increases Reprint Discounts If Stores Order Today
  12. Gorgo and Konga: The Monsters Steve Ditko Made His Own, at Auction
  13. Wonder Woman's Sort-of Sisters from Another Planet, Up for Auction
  14. Some Thoughts On Vampire The Masquerade: Winter's Teeth #6
  15. Writers Vs Artists In Comics Breaks Out One More Time On Social Media
  16. Spider-Man & X-Men Beat Batman & Joker- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  17. Obscure Comics: Comic-Con Special 2015 #1 Supergirl: "Sister Act"
  18. Winsor McCay Little Nemo/Rarebit Fiends Original Artwork at Auction
  19. A Darkness In The Light: Luna #2
  20. That Time Streak the Wonder Dog Replaced Green Lantern, Up for Auction
  21. Trese: Filipino Supernatural Noir Series Offers a New Voice in Horror
  22. Orbital Comics Of London Transforms Into Orbital Art Gallery
  23. Westworld's Prodigal Son in The Daily LITG, 13th June 2021

LITG five years ago, closing comic book stores

To be fair, I would not have been surprised by hundreds of comic book stores having closed at this point. That four years ago, five had chosen to close is very sad, but it was good news that it was comparatively so few.

  1. Five Comic Book Stores Announce Permanent Closure
  2. Nightwing #71 Review: This Is All as Dumb as It Sounds
  3. Nickelodeon Post Fuels SpongeBob SquarePants Sexuality Speculation
  4. Games Workshop Announces Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus Boxed Set
  5. One Hundred Marvel Comics By Black Creators, For Free
  6. Transformers Battlegrounds Is Coming In October 2020
  7. Gold Lantern Gives Legion Of Super-Heroes a 2nd Print and 1:25 Cover
  8. "Hasty, Sociopathic Decisions" – Image Comics' Publisher On DC Comics
  9. Death Metal Gets Spinoffs in DC Comics September 2020 Solicitations
  10. DC Comics Has News For Comics Shops, in the USA and Abroad

LITG six years ago, it was still all about Rob Liefeld…

We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Paul Kupperberg, longstanding DC Comics writer, current writer and executive editor at Charlton Neo Comics and Pix-C Webcomics, author with Crazy 8 Press
  • Mark Heike of AC Comics
  • Dan Beauvais, Predator artist.
  • Mike Bannon, creator of Mordant Orange.
  • Bryan J.L. Glass, creator of The Mice Templar
  • Jason Ridler, creator of Caravan.
  • Chris Mitchell, author of The Realm Legends
  • Alessandro Borroni, artist on Cyberines

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Erik Per Sullivan, Erik Per Sullivan, Erik Per Sullivan, Erik Per Sullivan, Erik Per Sullivan, Erik Per Sullivan

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.