John Larroquette's Night Court Thanks, The Daily LITG, 14th June 2025

Night Court thanks from John Larroquette was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Night Court thanks from John Larroquette was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.

Night Court Thanks From John Larroquette on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, The Walking Dead Dog Has Died

The top ten traffic on all stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG two years ago, Good Omens 2 leakage

LITG three years ago, Finishing American Gods

LITG four years ago, Ultimate Explosive Diarrhoea

LITG five years ago, closing comic book stores

To be fair, I would not have been surprised by hundreds of comic book stores having closed at this point. That four years ago, five had chosen to close is very sad, but it was good news that it was comparatively so few.

LITG six years ago, it was still all about Rob Liefeld…

We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Kupperberg , longstanding DC Comics writer, current writer and executive editor at Charlton Neo Comics and Pix-C Webcomics, author with Crazy 8 Press

, longstanding DC Comics writer, current writer and executive editor at Charlton Neo Comics and Pix-C Webcomics, author with Crazy 8 Press Mark Heike of AC Comics

of AC Comics Dan Beauvais, Predator artist.

Predator artist. Mike Bannon, creator of Mordant Orange.

creator of Mordant Orange. Bryan J.L. Glass, creator of The Mice Templar

creator of The Mice Templar Jason Ridler, creator of Caravan.

creator of Caravan. Chris Mitchell, author of The Realm Legends

author of The Realm Legends Alessandro Borroni, artist on Cyberines

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

