Watson Star Morris Chestnut on Season 2, Matt Berry/Holmes & Lucy Liu

CBS's Watson star/EP Morris Chestnut discusses Season 2, if Matt Berry will appear as Sherlock Holmes, and wanting Lucy Liu to guest star.

Though the second season of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring hit series Watson won't be hitting screens until early 2026, the show's star and executive producer has some interesting insights and teases to drop about what's still to come. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood this weekend at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival, Chestnut shared that he would love to have Lucy Liu appear on the show. For those who don't know, Liu played Dr. Joan Watson on CBS's Jonny Lee Miller-starring Elementary, which was executive-produced by Watson creator Craig Sweeney and ran for seven seasons (2012-2019). In addition, Chestnut offered an interesting response when asked if Matt Berry (FX's What We Do in the Shadows) would go from being the voice of Sherlock Holmes to appearing as him on the show, and shared what the focus of Season 2 will be. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

On Wanting "Elementary" Star Lucy Liu to Appear: "I'm trying to track her down and get her to come on our show because, yes, that would be great if we could get her."

On Matt Berry Making an Appearance as Sherlock Holmes: "I will say Holmes, you know, in the mythology, does come back… and we are part of the mythology."

On Season 2 Focusing on "Very Unique Medical Cases": "We're going to focus more on the medical cases. There's going to be more humor and wit. Season 1 was a very challenging season, primarily because it was dealing with the effects of James Moriarty, who was the villain in the show. Watson was on [medication] and [Moriarty] was messing with his prescriptions. Now that's behind him, he's going to have a little bit more fun and be a little bit more loose. But overall… we're going to focus really on the very unique medical cases."

