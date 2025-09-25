Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, Haha You Clowns

Haha, You Clowns Trailer: Adult Swim Previews New Joe Cappa Series

Set to hit Adult Swim screens beginning on Sunday, October 19th, here's a look at the official trailer for Joe Cappa's Haha, You Clowns.

Article Summary Adult Swim premieres Joe Cappa's new animated series Haha, You Clowns on October 19th at 11:45 pm ET/PT.

Haha, You Clowns follows the Campbell boys and their dad navigating life and loss with humor and heart.

This quarter-hour series promises a blend of wholesome family vibes, laughs, and poignant moments.

Watch the official trailer plus past shorts from Adult Swim’s SMALLS to get a taste for Haha, You Clowns.

We've got two great weekends of animation heading our way in October, courtesy of Adult Swim. Of course, we've got the greatness that is Smiling Friends returning for a third season on Sunday, October 5th. Two weeks later (on Sunday, October 19th, at 11:45 pm ET/PT), we've got the premiere of Haha, You Clowns, a new animated series whose concept first hit our radar back in 2023 (more on that below) and returned when the news hit that a quarter-hour adult animated series was on the way.

Created by Joe Cappa, Haha, You Clowns is an unexpected new series from Adult Swim that celebrates wholesome family programming. Join the Campbell boys, three doting teenagers and their tenderhearted dad, as they live, laugh, and love their way into your living rooms. They're big dudes with big feelings who are learning to navigate life in the wake of their mother's death, sensing her presence in everyday adventures.

Joining Adult Swim's SMALLS in 2023, here's a look back at "Haha, You Clowns 01: Movie Night," as the sons look to enjoy some movie time with their girlfriends, while Dad looks to make sure everything's going fine. Following that, we have a look back at "Haha, You Clowns 03: Billiards," as the boys enjoy a night in the game room as Dad readies a surprise for them:

"We love shows that make you smile and go 'haha'- and that's what you'll get with 'Smiling Friends' and 'Haha, You Clowns.' It's right there in the titles," shared Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, back in August when the premiere dates for both animated series were announced. "While totally different from each other, these two shows are united in that they're hilarious, gently unnerving, and sometimes even profound." Created by Cappa, the animated series is produced by Williams Street, Adult Swim's in-house production company.

