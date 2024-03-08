Posted in: Opinion, Preview, TV, TV | Tagged: halloween, Michael Myers, miramax

Halloween TV Series Will Focus Around Original Film – But Should It?

We have an update on the Halloween TV series announced last fall - and guess what? They're going back to the original film - but should they?

Halloween was announced to be heading to the small screen last fall, and while fans were cautiously optimistic about what a series set in the world of the iconic horror franchise could be, those hopes were all dashed today. In a new chat with Deadline Hollywood, Miramax Head of Worldwide Television Marc Helwig gave us an update on the status of the show and the direction they might go with it. The short answer is exactly the opposite of where we want them to be going. They are close to announcing the creatives involved, and the plan is still to launch a new cinematic universe and series of shows out of the project.

Halloween Needs To Move On From Michael. There, I Said It.

"The foundation of it is the original film, the John Carpenter movie, the characters of that film, and perhaps a group of characters that we haven't really focused on that much in recent film versions or even in a number of them," Helwig said. "It's a creative reset completely and going back to the original film, as opposed to spinning out of any of the more recent film adaptations."

This is terrible and exactly what we do not need. Look, I love Michael Myers more than anything in the world, and the Halloween franchise will be my favorite until the day I die, but move on already. That original film's impact cannot be overstated, but don't do what all of these legacy franchises in recent memory have done and stomp all over it. " Oh look, this guy was walking his dog across the street when Michael was shot by Loomis, and when Michael got up and walked away after falling out of the window, he decided to follow him. Let's tell his story!" Ugh.

Regardless of how you feel about Halloween Ends, Michael is dead. Let's keep him that way for a while and give us the anthology stories set in that universe that we have always wanted, including Carpenter himself. Other than that, please leave it alone. Let Michael sleep.

