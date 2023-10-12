Posted in: Editor's Picks TV News, TV | Tagged: a24, halloween, Michael Myers, miramax, Trancas

Halloween TV Rights Go To Miramax; Cinematic Universe Planned

Halloween is coming to the small screen, with Miramax acquiring the television rights to the franchise to create a "cinematic universe."

Halloween has been the talk of Hollywood for a couple of months now, as the TV rights to the popular horror franchise have been up for grabs. After an intense bidding war with A24, Miramax has emerged as the winner. They will work together with Trancas International Films, run by Malek Akkad, to bring the series to television, as well as other series internationally. The plane seems to be a Halloween cinematic universe, ala the MCU, weaving through both film and television. Deadline Hollywood had the news.

Halloween Can Finally Be More Than Michael Myers

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Halloween to television," Helwig said. "We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans." "Trancas International Films is extremely enthused to be expanding our long-standing relationship with Miramax, and we look forward to working with Marc Helwig and the entire team in creating this new chapter," Akkad said.

When last we saw Michael Myers, slasher star of 12 or the 13 Halloween films, his dead body was loaded into an industrial grinder and chopped up into little pieces at the conclusion of last year's Halloween Ends (heh). Now, that ended one of three timelines for the series, and it would, of course, be super easy to bring the icon back. As much as I believe that is going to happen, my hope is that we get more stories out of this anthology-style, not unlike Halloween 3. As a fan of A24 as well, and since they also will be doing a Jason series, it would have been cool to see what they did with it, but Miramax makes a lot of sense as well, they have a history with the franchise.

