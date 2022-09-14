HALO S02 Production Begins; Joseph Morgan, Cristina Rodlo Join Cast

Some big news today on the HALO series front, with Paramount+ sharing an image from production in Iceland (shifting to Budapest, Hungary, later this year) to confirm that work on the second season is officially underway. In addition, Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, Titans) and Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup) will be joining the cast as series regulars (with current cast members Fiona O'Shaughnessy (Laera) and Tylan Bailey (Kessler) returning as series regulars for). Morgan's James Ackerson is a formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC's secretive Office of Naval Intelligence. Rodlo's Talia Perez is a corporal specializing in linguistics for a UNSC Marine Corp communications unit and a relatively new recruit who has yet to see any real combat. Returning from the first season, Laera (O'Shaughnessy) is Soren's confidant, wife & partner-in-crime. Soren & Laera's son, Kessler (Bailey), has had a relatively peaceful, if unusual, childhood growing up on the Rubble.

Led by showrunner and executive producer David Wiener (Brave New World), the series takes place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the launch of Xbox's first "Halo" game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series weaves deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and a richly imagined vision of the future. Now here's a look at the Instagram post also

HALO stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan-117, and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, both of whom also serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast members include Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY) as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). HALO is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season of HALO is executive produced by Wiener, alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O'Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries, with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.