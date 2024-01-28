Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: halo, master chief, paramount plus, season 2, trailer

HALO Season 2: NFL's AFC Championship Game Also Brings New Trailer

With Pablo Schreiber's Master Chief set for a two-episode return on February 8th, here's a new trailer for Paramount+'s HALO Season 2.

Fans of Paramount+' Pablo Schreiber (American Gods)-starring HALO got the heads-up heading into the weekend that there was another reason to check out the Kansas City Chiefs/Baltimore Ravens than just seeing who would represent the AFC during Super Bowl LVIII. With the streaming series set for a two-episode return on February 8th, it was time for another official trailer for the eight-episode second season. You can check out the newest preview above and learn more about what's to come below (and grab a minute to check out the images that were released, too).

The sci-fi series stars Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan-117, and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, who also both serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast includes Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). Also, Fiona O'Shaughnessy (The Forgiven) and Tylan Bailey return as series regulars this season. Joining the cast for the first time are Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup), and Christina Bennington (Midsomer Murders).

Earlier this month, we learned the episode titles for this season: S02E01: "Sanctuary," S02E02: "Sword," S02E03: "Visegrad," S02E04: "Reach," S02E05: "Aleria," S02E06: "Onyx," S02E07: "Thermopylae," and S02E08: "Halo." Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the upcoming season:

In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

Paramount+'s HALO is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season is executive produced by David Wiener alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill serves as executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

