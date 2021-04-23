Halston Preview: Ryan Murphy, Ewan McGregor Series Set for May Debut

We're not saying that Ryan Murphy's Halston has been in production for some time, but we will say that we first reported on the Ewan McGregor-starring project a little before February 2020. Flash ahead a little more than one year later, and Netflix viewers are getting their first look at the cast- with the story of famed fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick set to premiere on May 14. The limited series follows McGregor's Halston as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status, and fame- literally defining the era he lives in, 1970's and '80's New York. That is until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.

Joining McGregor is Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as jewelry designer Elsa Peretti, Gian Franco Rodriguez as artist and window dresser Victor Hugo, David Pittu as fashion illustrator Joe Eula, Rory Culkin as filmmaker Joel Schumacher, and Vera Farmiga as Adele. In addition, Bill Pullman is on board as corporate bigwig David Mahoney, Sullivan Jones as Alexander department store buyer Ed Austin, and Kelly Bishop as fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert. Here's a very cool and unique look at the cast in action:

Here's a look back to Murphy's first preview of McGregor in the starring role, captioning, "After a long 20 years of twists and turns, the limited series HALSTON starring the fantastic Ewan McGregor began production today. I am so proud of our director and leader Dan Minahan, and Christine Vachon of Killer Films. I am thrilled to be producing this great and meaningful show with them and Alexis Martin Woodall and Pamela Koffler":

Series director Daniel Minahan executive produces alongside Murphy, McGregor, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films, Eric Kovtun, and Sharr White.