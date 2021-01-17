Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, simultaneously live-blogging Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill PPV while fighting for the very soul of the nation. My friends, El Presidente is under fire! Five minutes ago, Nazi security guards became aware of my position and began swinging pillows at me. I beat them back, but at the same time, Russian bots attacked my Twitter account. But I'm hanging in there as blood and feathers fill the air. El Presidente will be victorious!

But first, the capitalist scum who control the means of production at Bleeding Cool have insisted that I include this seo-optimized keyword-rich boilerplate text about the PPV. One day, El Presidente vows, they will all die like dogs, but until then, I will play their game, comrades. Here it is:

Hard to Kill, the first PPV event of 2021 from Impact Wrestling, also features the culmination of the first part of the company's crossover with AEW. AEW Champion Kenny Omega will team with Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers to face Impact Champion Rich Swann, TNA Champion Moose, and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns in the main event. Hard to Kill also features a Knockouts Championship match, with Deonna Purrazzo defending against Taya Valkyrie, a Triple Threat for the X-Division Championship between Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, and champion Manik, as well as the finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament, with Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz facing Havok and Neveah. In non-title competition at Hard to Kill, Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner face Tommy Dreamer, Cousin Jake, and Rhino in an Old School Rules match, Eddie Edwards takes on Sami Callihan in Barbed Wire Massacre, Ethan Page faces The Karate Man (who is also Ethan Page), and Rosemary and Crazzy Steve take on Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K. Finally, on the pre-show, Brian Myers faces Josh Alexander. Hard to Kill emanates as usual from Skyway Studios in Nashville and can be purchased on traditional PPV or on the Fite TV app.

Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV Results Part 7

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo – Knockouts Championship Match

Deonna Purrazzo has both Kimber Lee and Susan with her at ringside, so it's a good thing Rosemary and Crazzy Steve are here to back up Taya. Comrades, it is good to have friends to back you up. I don't know what I would have done during the 2002 coup attempt if Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton didn't have my back. And so Steve and Rosemary have the best intentions, but the match soon devolves into chaos. The referee gets hit and he ejects everyone, leaving just Taya and Deonna one-on-one.

Now these two can really show off their skills. They have a fantastic match here, comrades. It could go either way, but it is Taya Valkyrie who taps out to Purrazzo's Rings of Saturn.

Winner and still Knockouts Champion: Deonna Purrazzo

El Presidente's Rating: ☭☭½

If El Presidente didn't make sure all of his match ratings were 2.5 stars in the interest of fairness and in the spirit of glorious socialism, I would probably give this one many more stars! But as Joe Biden always say, from each match according to its ability, and to each match stars according to its needs.

