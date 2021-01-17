Hard to Kill Results – What's Jack Snyder Doing in the Impact Zone?!

Howdy folks! The Chadster here! And The Chadster is so, so sorry that you've had to put up with Jude Terror and El Presidente here in Bleeding Cool's live coverage of Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill PPV. If The Chadster ran things around here, both of them would be banned from the internet and you would only get the most serious of pro wrestling coverage from websites like this one. Alas, The Chadster isn't in charge… yet. But one day. Yes, one day.

But before that, The Chadster has a sacred duty to perform, one handed down to him along the line of thousands of clickbait article writers before him, the pasting of SEO-optimized keyword-rich text about Hard to Kill. My colleagues may make a mockery of this sacred duty, but that's the difference between them and The Chadster. The Chadster takes everything super seriously. Here it is:

Hard to Kill, the first PPV event of 2021 from Impact Wrestling, also features the culmination of the first part of the company's crossover with AEW. AEW Champion Kenny Omega will team with Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers to face Impact Champion Rich Swann, TNA Champion Moose, and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns in the main event. Hard to Kill also features a Knockouts Championship match, with Deonna Purrazzo defending against Taya Valkyrie, a Triple Threat for the X-Division Championship between Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, and champion Manik, as well as the finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament, with Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz facing Havok and Neveah. In non-title competition at Hard to Kill, Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner face Tommy Dreamer, Cousin Jake, and Rhino in an Old School Rules match, Eddie Edwards takes on Sami Callihan in Barbed Wire Massacre, Ethan Page faces The Karate Man (who is also Ethan Page), and Rosemary and Crazzy Steve take on Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K. Finally, on the pre-show, Brian Myers faces Josh Alexander. Hard to Kill emanates as usual from Skyway Studios in Nashville and can be purchased on traditional PPV or on the Fite TV app.

Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV Results Part 5

Ace Austin comes to the ring with Madman Fulton to complain about not being booked on the show tonight. He has the Super X Cup trophy with him. He says he went through three men to win that and tonight he's gonna go through three more. He demands Scott D'Amore add him to the X-Division Triple Threat. D'Amore puts Austin over, but he says Austin should have gone through the proper channels. The Chadster agrees! D'Amore says he can't be in the X-Division title match, but D'Amore has another opponent for him. It's Matt Cardona. The piped-in crowd goes wild!

Ace Austin vs. Matt Cardona

Austin and Cardona barely get started when Fulton interferes and beats down Cardona. Cardona gets a win.

Winner: Matt Cardona

The Chadster doesn't really like it when wrestlers find success outside WWE.

Bleeding Cool's live coverage of Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill PPV continues. Keep checking back for new articles as each match finishes. Now, The Chadster would like to pre-emptively apologize for what you're about to read, because Jude Terror is covering the next match. Check back soon.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Impact Hard to Kill 2021 Results.