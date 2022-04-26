Harley Quinn S03: Kaley Cuoco Has Good News for HQ/Poison Ivy Fans

Look, it's not like we weren't already excited for the upcoming third season of Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern's Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)-starring HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn simply because it rocks on a whole ton of levels. And then last month, they had to go and elevate our expectations with the news that Harvey Guillén (What We Do In The Shadows) would be voicing Nightwing, the hero name ex-Robin Dick Grayson goes by after parting ways with Batman. Now, Cuoco is doing her part to fan the flames, teasing to TVLine that there is "so much good stuff" on the way in the third season including some "brilliant" celebrity guest voices adding to a new run that's "great, it's ridiculous" & "it gets more and more insane." And in case any of you were worried about Harley & Poison Ivy, you can relax. "They are living life, loving each other, fighting. Their relationship is the main focal point of this season, and it's hilarious and actually really, really sweet."

At SXSW earlier this year, Schumacker announced that development was underway on an animated "Harley Quinn" spinoff entitled Noonan's. While still early in its development stage, the proposed series would spotlight Kite Man as he buys Noonan's Bar, an infamous hangout spot for some of the seedier elements in and around Gotham. "He tries to run the bar by himself but it doesn't turn out so easy," Schumacker explained. "We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that, we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like 'Cheers' for supervillains."

Along with Cuoco, HBO Max's Harley Quinn also stars Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Dr. Pamela Isley/ Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as The Joker, Ron Funches (Powerless) as Nanaue / King Shark, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, and Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as Tsaritsa / Queen of Fables. Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Community) as Edward Nygma / Riddler, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Tony Hale (Veep) as Dr. Edgar Cizko / Doctor Psycho, Christopher Meloni (Happy!) as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Sanaa Lathan (Native Son) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman also star.