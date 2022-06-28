Harley Quinn S03 Teaser: Fun, Then Raunchy and Then a Little Scary

Can you believe it? As the puzzle pieces began fitting together over the past few months, we've slowly gone from learning that HBO Max's Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn would be returning for Season 3 in 2022 to a narrowing down to some time in the month of July. And then on Monday, we learned that the first two episodes would be screened at next month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022, running July 21-24. But that wasn't all we learned, because a tweet dropped showing off Harley (Cuoco) & Poison Ivy's (Bell) cool new emoji (#Harlivy) along with a new preview image and the promise of something arriving today. Series co-creator Patrick Schumacker dumped more fuel on the speculation fire by sharing the image below along with a ten-ton tease that The Court of Owls would be coming into play in a big way this season.

So what was the big news? We've got the first official teaser covering a whole ton of ground and here's what you need to know. The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their "Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour," Harley and Ivy return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), and Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) – "Harlivy" strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy's long-desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise. All of that is waiting for you when the series arrives on July 28th with the first three episodes- take a look:

Co-Executive Producer Jennifer Coyle offered some additional intel and more during a session at the Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival earlier this month (first reported exclusively by Variety). Posting some first-look art from the season, Coyle shared that Season 3 picks up where the second season ended: Harley & Ivy are together, and it would appear the preview image above is from their unofficial honeymoon. But Coyle teased that their honeymoon will be anything but quiet. In another image, it was shown that Batman and Harley will be meeting back up. In addition, viewers can expect new characters, "twists and turns" and that the season will "take audiences to places and show things you don't see anywhere else." Following an image of what appeared to be an S&M bar with a man having his bare bottom spanked, Coyle commented, "Here, Commissioner Gordon finds himself in a very weird place."

At SXSW earlier this year, Harley Quinn series co-creator Patrick Schumacker announced that development was underway on an animated spinoff entitled Noonan's (working title). While it was still early in its development stage, the proposed series would spotlight Kite Man as he buys Noonan's Bar, an infamous hangout spot for some of the seedier elements in and around Gotham. "He tries to run the bar by himself but it doesn't turn out so easy," Schumacker explained. "We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that, we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like 'Cheers' for supervillains." Well, HBO Max liked what they heard because the streamer gave it a 10-episode series order in April, with Matt Oberg reprising his role of Kite Man. Harley Quinn (set to return this summer for its third season) co-creators Schumacker, Justin Halpern & Dean Lorey, as well as original series star Cuoco (via Yes, Norman Productions), will executive produce, along with Sam Register. Lorey will serve as showrunner on the series, based on characters from DC and produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

Along with Cuoco & Bell, HBO Max's Harley Quinn also stars Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as The Joker, Ron Funches (Powerless) as Nanaue / King Shark, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, and Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as Tsaritsa / Queen of Fables. Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Community) as Edward Nygma / Riddler, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Tony Hale (Veep) as Dr. Edgar Cizko / Doctor Psycho, Christopher Meloni (Happy!) as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Sanaa Lathan (Native Son) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman also star. This season, What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén joins the cast as the voice of Dick Grayson aka Nightwing.