Harley Quinn Season 5: Animated Series Gets Official Max Green Light

EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern's Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn will be returning to Max for a fifth season.

Fans of the fourth season of EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern and Showrunner Sarah Peters' Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn can stop worrying about the animated series' future. Earlier today, Max confirmed that the series would be returning for a fifth season. "We're thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy's continuing misadventures is finally out, and we can stop telling people in secret. We must have handed out at least three thousand NDAs by now. It was a big waste of paper," shared Schumacker, Halpern & EP Dean Lorey in a statement when the news was first announced.

Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim, added, "The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive. They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn't be more excited for the fans to see what they've accomplished in season 5." Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation, shared, "Harley Quinn has raised the comedic crowbar with every new season. We're excited to continue this partnership with Max and take our biggest swing yet for season 5."

This biting and uproarious adult animated comedy follows Harley Quinn (voiced by executive producer Kaley Cuoco) as she strikes out on her own following her breakup with The Joker (Alan Tudyk). With help from Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley attempts to work her way into the Legion of Doom, before an identity crisis sends her on a larger quest to find her true place in Gotham City. With appearances by DC's most notorious characters and featuring a notable voice cast – including Christopher Meloni, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Tony Hale, and others – HARLEY QUINN showcases the titular antiheroine's killer journey from girlfriend to leading lady.

Based on characters from DC, Max's Harley Quinn is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Lorey serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Executive Producers are Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, Sam Register, and Katie Rich. Co-Executive Producer is Chrissy Romero – with Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton serving as supervising producers. Susan Ward also produces, with Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira serving as consulting producers and Vidhya Iyer co-producing.

