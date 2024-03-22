Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: harley quinn, max, preview, season 5

Harley Quinn Star Ron Funches Offers Promising Season 5 Update

Ron Funches (King Shark) offered a promising update on the fifth season of Max's Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn.

When we last checked in with how things were rolling with the fifth season of EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern and Showrunner Sarah Peters' Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn, the new year was only a little more than a week old – and Cuoco shared that work was already underway (and that she wasn't looking to leave the role anytime soon – as long as the fans wanted her). A little more than two months later, Cuoco's co-star Ron Funches (King Shark) has some pretty good news of his own to share regarding how production is going. "I can tell you that, last I heard, things were looking positive. So, hopefully, we'll have some official news soon," Funches shared during an interview with Screen Rant. That said, the actor/comedian added that he's pretty sure that there's more work that needs to be done. "But I don't think we're done. I don't think we're done going to Harley's just yet," he added.

"We're thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy's continuing misadventures is finally out, and we can stop telling people in secret. We must have handed out at least three thousand NDAs by now. It was a big waste of paper," shared Schumacker, Halpern & EP Dean Lorey in a statement when the news was first announced. Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim, added, "The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive. They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn't be more excited for the fans to see what they've accomplished in season 5."

Based on characters from DC, Max's Harley Quinn is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Lorey serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Executive Producers are Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, Sam Register, and Katie Rich. Co-Executive Producer is Chrissy Romero – with Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton serving as supervising producers. Susan Ward also produces, with Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira serving as consulting producers and Vidhya Iyer co-producing.

