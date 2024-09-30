Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: Food Network, harry potter, max

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Conjures Up Competition This November

Arriving at Food Network this November, check out the trailer for Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking - with co-hosts James and Oliver Phelps.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is a brand new baking competition series premiering Thursday, November 14 at 8 pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming globally on Max. James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) co-host and provide behind-the-scenes anecdotes, joined by judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef. In the six episodes, they will also be joined by special guest judges, including Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley).

The competition kicks off with a super-sized episode in which nine teams of pastry chefs and cake artists are tasked with baking massive, spellbinding edible showpieces inspired by moments and themes from the Harry Potter saga. Each week, the culinary artists will design eye-popping creations that tantalize the taste buds and offer surprising and enchanting visual elements. Fans of the Harry Potter films will recognize many iconic sets, as the series is filmed at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, on some of the original sets where Harry Potter's journey was brought to life on screen. The contestants will present their creations on sets such as Platform 9-3/4, The Great Hall, Gringotts, Diagon Alley, the Forbidden Forest, and more. Teams competing are Kimberly Adams (Milwaukee, MI) and Ashley Cardona (Charleston, SC), Lisa Altfest (Orange County, CA) and Mitzi Reyes (Los Angeles, CA), Hemu Basumatary (Katy, TX) and Riccardo Menicucci (Los Angeles, CA), Zoe Burmester (Brooklyn, NY) and Jordan Pilarski (Ojai, CA), Jess Lewis (Washington, DC) and Jamie Louks (Seattle, WA), Kayla Giddings (Lafayette, LA) and Yohann Le Bescond (Ocala, FL), Juan Gutierrez (Chicago, IL) and Elizabeth Rowe (Dallas, TX), Michael Russ II (Modesto, CA) and Conner Strackman (Smithville, TX), and Christopher Teixeira (Chicago, IL) and Miko Uy (Astoria, NY).







Want recipes, a look behind the scenes (and behind the magic), and more? Follow #WizardsOfBaking on socials to chat with fellow fans and watch tons of videos from behind the scenes in the wizarding world, meet the competitors, and get Harry Potter-inspired recipes, like Sorting Hat Cupcakes and Invisibility Cloak Pumpkin Pie. Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking airs starting Thursday, November 14 on Food Network and streaming on Max.

