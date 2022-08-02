Has Atlanta Changed or Have They? FX Releases S04 Official Trailer

After a season that found Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) adjusting to life in Europe while on a successful world tour, the foursome is heading home for the fourth and final season of FX's Atlanta. And with the series set to return in September, viewers are being treated to a follow-up to last month's teaser release with a look at the official trailer. But even though they're back where it all began, is it still the same… and are they?

Now here's a look at the official trailer, overview, and teaser for the fourth & final season of Atlanta, set to return to FX beginning September 15th with two new episodes:

ATLANTA Season 4 finds "Earn" (Donald Glover), "Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles" (Brian Tyree Henry), "Darius" (LaKeith Stanfield) and "Van" (Zazie Beetz) back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed or have they?

During an interview with himself for Interview Magazine, Glover didn't mince words when he said that he believes the upcoming final season is "even better" than the third season. Me and [director] Hiro talk about it a lot. I'm not saying this to be pompous. I'm saying that because we deserve it," Glover explained. "The people need to know this is high-end shit. I'm saying 'Atlanta' is osso buco served with risotto, prepared by a chef who studied in New York City, spent five years on the road, worked at a Michelin star spot for three years, and used the money to buy a small farm. He invites you over to try out some recipes he's been working on with his friends using the produce they grew together. Even if you don't like it, you can't say it's not high quality. The quality is undeniable."

Executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms & Dianne McGunigle, and produced by FX Productions, the critically-acclaimed series has won a total of five Primetime Emmy Awards since its debut in 2016, including an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series prizes in 2017. In 2018 the FX comedy also won for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour), and Animation.