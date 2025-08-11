Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: haunted hotel

Haunted Hotel: Rick and Morty Writer's Series Scares Up a New Trailer

Set to arrive on September 19th, here's the trailer for Netflix and Matt Roller's (Rick and Morty) new adult animated series, Haunted Hotel.

The series follows a single mom juggling motherhood and managing a haunted hotel, with ghostly help.

Voice cast includes Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides, and Jimmi Simpson.

Haunted Hotel premieres September 19, blending laughs and scares in a supernatural setting.

With only a little more than a month to go until Matt Roller (Rick and Morty, The Goldbergs) and Netflix's adult animated series hits, we're getting our best look yet at what the fine folks over at Haunted Hotel have to offer. Being a single mom with two kids trying to run a hotel can be challenging enough, but The Undervale is a haunted hotel, and that brings its own set of unique challenges (to put it nicely). Luckily, she's getting some help from her estranged brother … who just so happens to now be one of the ghosts (and thinks his fellow phantoms have some pretty good ideas). We've got the official trailer waiting for you above, and the new key art poster and an update to the official image gallery waiting for you below:

The killer voice cast for this frightful fest includes Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides, and Jimmi Simpson. As for Roller, he's no stranger to comedy – animated or live-action – by any stretch of the imagination. Having previously written for Speechless, Community, Son of Zorn, Rick and Morty, and Archer, Roller recently served as a co-executive producer on Dan Harmon's Krapopolis, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock's Mr. Mayor, and two seasons of The Goldbergs. With the doors to Netflix's Haunted Hotel set to be thrown open on September 19th, here's a look at the updated image gallery from the upcoming animated series:

"I'm thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil, and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel," Roller shared about the upcoming animated series. "'Haunted Hotel' is wildly inventive and I'm very grateful to Matt, Chris, Dan, and their team for bringing their talents to Netflix," added Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation. "They are phenomenal collaborators, and I can't wait for fans all over the world to experience this hilarious show." The vacancy sign for Netflix's Haunted Hotel will be lit on September 19th.

Netflix's Haunted Hotel sees Roller serving as showrunner and executive-producing alongside Harmon, Chris McKenna (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Far From Home), and Steve Levy (Rick and Morty, Community). Erica Hayes (Rick and Morty, Carol & the End of the World) will serve as supervising director.

