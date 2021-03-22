Hawkeye: Disney+, Marvel Studios Reportedly Developing Echo Spinoff

In what might be a good sign for a series that hasn't finished production yet let alone set a premiere date, Variety is reporting that Disney+ and Marvel Studios are considering a spinoff series from the upcoming Jeremy Renner aka Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld aka Kate Bishop-starring series Hawkeye. The series would focus on Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez aka Echo, a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen are expected to write and executive produce, with a writers' room recently being assembled and Marvel Studios set to produce. Marvel Studios reps declined to comment, and reps for the Cohens did not respond to Variety's request for comment. In the comics, Echo would be the first to hold the title of Ronin before the role was passed onto Barton (the same role Renner's Barton would play on the big screen at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame).

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (Jacques Duquesne aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.