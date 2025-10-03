Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: hawkeye

Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld Up For MCU Return; Waiting for Marvel Call

Hailee Steinfeld says she's "always waiting by the phone" for Marvel to call about an MCU return. Is this a good sign for Hawkeye Season 2?

Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring series Hawkeye was one of those shows was one of those shows that we thought would be on its third season by now. Unfortunately, some significant Disney/Marvel Studios business decisions and a near-fatal snowplow accident that nearly took Renner's life put that possibility on pause. Over the summer, Renner sounded optimistic that a second season would become a reality (more on that below). Now, Steinfeld is checking in to let Marvel know that she's ready to resume her role as Kate Bishop. Checking in with Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, Steinfeld was asked about her MCU status – specifically, that listing for "Champions" on her IMDB page.

"I saw that! You're telling me anyone can just update IMDb now? Because part of me was like, 'Is this someone random just throwing stuff out? Or someone who knows something?' Steinfeld responded regarding the "Champions" credit. First appearing in Marvel Comics' Champions (vol. 2) #1 in October 2016, the Champions was a team of teenage superheroes that formed from the fallout of the "Civil War II" crossover event and was founded by Ms. Marvel ( Kamala Khan), Nova (Samuel "Sam" Alexander), and Spider-Man (Miles Morales). "As for Marvel, I'm always waiting by the phone. I love that family. I'm so grateful to be a part of it. Anytime they need me, they know where to find me," Steinfeld added.

Hawkeye: "I'm Sure We'll End Up Doing Season 2" – Renner

"Yeah, I don't know. I haven't gone down that road with anybody at Marvel about it – so, yeah," Renner responded when asked by RadioTimes.com about rumors of Hawkeye Season 2 back in May 2024. "I don't know what's going on. I'm focusing on this [Mayor of Kingstown] right now." A little more than a year later, Renner is sounding more and more like he's more than ready to throw back on the tights and to start slinging arrows again.

"I'm always happy to be in that world [Marvel Studios' MCU], man. I love all those guys, I love the character," Renner shared with Empire about making his mark on the MCU over the years. And it sounds like he's not quite done yet, with Renner adding during the July 2025 interview, "I'm sure we'll end up doing Season 2, and do other things. And I'm happy to do it. My body's getting ready for something like that. I don't know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights."

Renner's not just talking about the acting part of the job, either – making it clear that he's ready for the action, too. "Absolutely. No problem. That's where I'm at. I'm more than 150 per cent of what I was prior to the incident," he shared. "Having health and wellness be such a central part of my life, that's what's gotten me back," Renner added, noting how keeping himself healthy and in shape is now a part of his daily routine. "And even as I age, I just feel stronger than I've been. I have some issues, and tendon issues and certain limitations of flexibility and mobility, but I spent a lot of time on getting better and stronger, and I wouldn't if I didn't get crushed."

