Hawkeye Preview Images Find Clint Looking Proud? It's Hawkeyes On Ice!

With Disney+ Day right around the corner (like, tomorrow?), Marvel Studios and the streaming service are making sure viewers don't forget for a single second that the live-action Hawkeye series will be hitting screens on November 24th. The best way to do that? A steady rotation of teasers, images, and key art. This time around, we have a follow-up to the release of an unfortunately Lucky-less poster that was otherwise very cool and giving off serious artist David Aja vibes. In the following two images, we kick things off with Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton looking a bit nostalgic, reflective, and… proud? While in the second pic, Clint and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop take the action from the streets and onto the ice. Hey, if Captain America can have his own musical with Rogers: The Musical, then what's wrong with Clint & Kate going the "Icecapades" route?

With the Marvel Studios series taking aim at Disney+ for a two-episode premiere on November 24th, here's a look at the two newest mini-teasers followed by a look back at the official trailer for Hawkeye:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VYb3B1ETlk)

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.