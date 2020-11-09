In what can be viewed as an incredibly smart "synergy" move on WarnerMedia's part to help cover programming needs over the four-day Thanksgiving weekend, a savvy way to pimp its still relatively-new streaming service, and a sign of things to come, the multimedia company is ready to take "Thanksgiving to the HBO Max." Running from Thanksgiving Day, November 26, through Sunday, November 29, TNT, TBS and truTV are set to give viewers a taste of the streamer's powerhouse programming slate with a sampling of new Max Originals, popular DC films and series, and blockbuster movies- and even an opportunity to receive an entire week of HBO Max for free.

Kicking off on Thursday, TNT will feature DC movies, including the network premiere of Aquaman, as well as the first episode of season one of HBO Max's original series Titans. On Friday, Melissa McCarthy comes to TBS with films such as Tammy and a sneak peek into her new HBO Max original film Superintelligence (premiering Thursday, Nov. 26). Saturday sees a showcase of the best of the networks' series (also available on HBO Max), including Friends and truTV's Impractical Jokers. Kaley Cuoco takes over TBS on Sunday with a curated marathon of The Big Bang Theory followed by the pilot episode of her new series The Flight Attendant, premiering on HBO Max on Thursday, November 26.

"'Thanksgiving to the HBO Max' is an excellent demonstration of the powerful synergies that are possible at WarnerMedia," said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TNT, TBS, and truTV. "With so many of us spending time in front of the television after Thanksgiving dinner and leftovers on top of leftovers, it's wonderful that we get to offer free trials of HBO Max and present some of their incredible originals to the audience of our three linear networks. This type of partnership speaks to the strength our core networks continue to have within WarnerMedia's overall business." Here's a look at the four-day holiday weekend schedule (all times are in ET):

Thursday, November 26

TNT

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – "Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice"

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – "Man of Steel"

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – "Wonder Woman"

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. – "Aquaman" (Network Premiere)

11 p.m. – 12 a.m. – "Titans" (HBO Max Original)

TBS

6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – "The Lego Ninjago Movie"

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies"

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – "Shrek Forever After"

1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – "Friends" marathon

6 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. – "The Wizard of Oz"

8:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – "The Wizard of Oz"

10:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. – "The Big Bang Theory"

truTV

7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. – "The Carbonaro Effect"

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – "Impractical Jokers" marathon

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – "Impractical Jokers" marathon

3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – "Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes" marathon

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – "Impractical Jokers" marathon

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – "Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes"

11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. – "Impractical Jokers" marathon

Friday, November 27

TNT

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – "Wonder Woman"

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – "Aquaman"

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – "Justice League"

TBS

6 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – "Tammy"

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – "Life of the Party"

10:00 a.m. – 3:08 p.m. – "Friends" marathon

3:08 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. – "Life of the Party"

5:10 p.m. – 7 p.m. – "Tammy"

7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – "Crazy Rich Asians"

9:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. – "Crazy Rich Asians"

truTV

7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. – "The Carbonaro Effect"

9 a.m. – 11 p.m. – "Impractical Jokers" marathon

11 p.m. – 1 a.m. – "Tacoma FD" marathon

Saturday, November 28

TNT

2 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – "Man of Steel"

4:45 p.m. – 7 p.m. – "Justice League"

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – "Wonder Woman"

10 p.m. – 1 a.m. – "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice"

TBS

6 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. – "Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life"

8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. – "Godzilla"

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – "Friends" marathon

6 p.m. – 11 p.m. – "The Big Bang Theory" marathon

truTV

6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – "Adam Ruins Everything" marathon

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. – "Impractical Jokers" marathon

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – "Impractical Jokers" marathon

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – "Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes" marathon

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – "Tacoma FD" marathon

9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – "Impractical Jokers" marathon

Sunday, November 29

TNT

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – "The Lego Batman Movie"

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice"

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – "Wonder Woman"

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – "Suicide Squad"

10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. – "Suicide Squad"

TBS

6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – "The Lego Movie"

8 a.m. – 10 a.m. – "Galaxy Quest"

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – "Old School"

12 p.m. – 6 p.m. – "Friends" marathon

6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – "The Big Bang Theory" marathon (Kaley Cuoco's favorite episodes)

10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – "The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max original)

truTV

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – "Tacoma FD" marathon

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. – "Impractical Jokers" marathon

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – "Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes"

6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. – "Impractical Jokers" marathon