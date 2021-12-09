HBO Previews "Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty" Series

Lakers fans, the HBO series of your dreams has a trailer. The first look at Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty is here, and it looks like it might be one of the must-watch series of the spring. From executive producer Adam McKay, the ten episodes will focus on the 80's Showtime Lakers, run by Jerry and Jeanie Buss, and after they drafted Magic Johnson. Hell of a cast in this one too. You can see them all in the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty | Official Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYOlUZrHRT8)

The Lakers Version Of The Last Dance, Only On HBO

HBO's new drama series Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty will debut in March 2022 with ten episodes on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. A fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of the sports' most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court. The ensemble cast includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, Dr. Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Joey Brooks, Sarah Ramos, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, DeVaughn Nixon, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young, with Rob Morgan and Sally Field.

One of the best ensemble casts of the year, covering one of the most interesting runs for a sports franchise of all time, and on a streaming service where they don't have to pull any punches? Yes, please. There is going to be a fervor over this just like The Last Dance from 2020, only this time HBO is producing so there will be even more fireworks. Not to mention this is the project that caused the McKay/Will Ferrell split. All ten episodes of Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty will debut on HBO Max in March.