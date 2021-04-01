Head of the Class Reboot Receives Full Semester Order at HBO Max

Head of the Class will be in full session with HBO Max ordering a full 10-episode season for Bill Lawrence's reboot. Based on the popular 80 primetime series on ABC created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, the original series followed a teacher Charlie Moore (Howard Hesseman), who tries to unlock the potential of overachieving students at a New York City high school. The Lawrence reboot follows a similar premise with teacher Alicia Adams (Isabella Gomez) trying to do the same at another school while focusing less on grades and more on experiencing life, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Head of the Class Reboot Production Details and More

The Scrubs creator tapped American Vandal writers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen for the new Head of the Class. Lawrence's Doozer Productions is working in conjunction with Warner Bros Television. He'll also serve as executive producer along with Pocha, Cohen, and Jeff Ingold. Phill Lewis (One Day at a Time) directed the pilot. The reboot also stars Jorge Diaz (The Long Road Home), Jolie Hoang-Rappaport (Watchmen), Gavin Lewis (Little Fires Everywhere), Dior Goodjohn (Glee), Brandon Severs (Diary of a Future President), Adrian Matthew Escalona, Katie Beth Hall (Happy!), and Christa Miller (Cougar Town), who will have a recurring role. Lawrence earned a Golden Globe nomination for Ted Lasso for Apple TV. He was also behind the short-lived action comedies with the TV adaptation of the film franchise Rush Hour and Whiskey Cavalier featuring The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan. Lawrence earned two Emmy nominations for Scrubs. Production will start in the summer in Los Angeles. The original Head of the Class ran for 114 episodes across five seasons from 1986-1991 and also starred William G. Schilling, Jeanneta Arnette, Dan Frischman, Robin Givens, Khystyne Haje, Tony O'Dell, Brian Robbins, Kimberly Russell, and Dan Schneider.