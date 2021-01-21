Head of the Class: HBO Max Series Reboot Pilot Rounds Out Cast

HBO Max is banking on lightning striking twice with the high school sitcom revivals with Peacock's success in Saved by the Bell with their own in Head of the Class. A reboot of the popular 1980s sitcom, the streamer announced the remaining cast additions for its reboot pilot, according to Deadline Hollywood. The new additions are Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin), Dior Goodjohn (Glee), Brandon Severs (Walk the Plank), Adrian Matthew Scalona, and Christa Miller (Scrubs). They join Isabella Gomez, Gavin Lewis, and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport in the reboot.

The reboot comes from American Vandal writers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen along with Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and his Doozer Productions. Warner Bros Television produced the original 1986 ABC series, which ran for 116 episodes across five seasons. Originally created by Michael Elias and Rich Eustis, Head of the Class starred Howard Hesseman (WKRP in Cincinnati) as Charlie Moore, a teacher trying to guide a high school class of overachieving students to experience life. The new series will share a similar premise with a new teacher by the name of Alicia Adams (Gomez) leading the way. Lawrence's previous connection to the original series was when he worked with Billy Connolly on his short-lived self-titled sitcom Billy. The actor replaced Hesseman late in the original series' run.

According to Deadline, Diaz plays Elliot Olsen, a goofy English teacher who loves his job and is genuine to a fault. Goodjohn is Robyn Rook. STEM queen turned Twitch streamer, Robyn's the de facto leader of the class – though she'd never admit it. Severs will portray Terrell Smith, who is a year-round athlete, who is uber-positive and all about team mentality. Escalona is Miles Mendelson, the shy, introverted, overthinking coder, who'd rather spend time with computers than people. Miller recurs as Principal Maris, an intimidating, tough love boss that always puts the students first. Pocha and Cohen serve as showrunners and executive producers with Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer.