Headspace Trailer: New Netflix Series Offers New Roads to Relaxation

The ending to a year can be filled with your typical amount of random existential dread with a sprinkle of hope for what may come in the new year. After surviving the year that is 2020, Netflix saw an opportunity in collaborating with a popular meditation app, creating a new series for the masses, Headspace. This has become an exciting development for the ever-expanding content of the global platform. According to Netflix, they won't only be premiering one part of this new series next year, but they'll establish two others later on with one on sleep and the other being interactive.

Finding time to set apart for activities such as meditation has not been easy, and luckily media and apps have made it less of a difficulty in obtaining easier pathways to understanding the foundations of this form of relaxation.

Not wasting time in starting off 2021 in the most relaxing ways possible, the Headspace series will be dropping right on January 1st, New Years Day. Headspace was originally an app co-founded by Andy Puddicombe, a former Buddhist monk, who announced recently the project with Netflix alongside the platform's VP, Brandon Riegg. Each episode will include a guided meditation, so no worries about getting lost like anyone could with calming your own mind. Headspace aims to take viewers on a relaxing journey that ends with meditation.

In both taking a moment to be present, as well as a moment to take for ourselves, the purpose of the series is explored in an accessible method. Puddicombe includes his own voice in the narration for the 8 episodes released in the new year and how incredibly calming that voice can be. Let us know in the comments below if you've used this app and what you hope for in this upcoming Netflix series!