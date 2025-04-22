Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Heartstopper

Heartstopper Ending with Movie, Not Season 4; Locke, Connor Returning

Netflix announced that showrunner Alice Oseman's Joe Locke & Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper will end with a movie and not a fourth season.

After some cautious optimism from Connor earlier this month, Netflix announced on Tuesday that showrunner and original graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper will be back to wrap up its run – but with a film, and not a fourth season. "I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the 'Heartstopper' story," Oseman shared. "I'm so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion."

After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick (Connor) preparing to leave for university and Charlie (Locke) finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie's friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on.

With Oseman penning the script and Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice) set to direct, filming on the adaptation of Oseman's sixth and final "Heartstopper" graphic novel is set to get underway this summer. Oseman, Connor, Locke, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Euros Lyn are set as executive producers.

Heartstopper Season 4: Some Previous Updates

"As much as I — and everyone else — want the final installment to come to the screen as soon as possible, there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything. But we're doing our best and will let fans know as soon as we can," Oseman shared about the show's future back in the fall of 2024 during an interview for Netflix's TUDUM. "I feel like viewers of the show hopefully know that I'm very open and honest online about the process and what's going on with production. So, of course, I will share anything when I'm able to — but that's all there is at the moment."

During a podcast interview From October 2024, Oseman reaffirmed the plan to wrap the series with a fourth season and discussed why now was the right time. In the clip that was posted for Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast with Oseman and Patrick Walters, Oseman shared that while they still "adores" the universe that they created, working on both the series and the graphic novel takes its toll after a while and that they're looking forward to having the time to devote to Heartstopper and other creative endeavors that Oseman is looking to pursue.

Alice Oseman confirms a potential 4th season of Heartstopper would be the last. 🥹 New interview with #AliceOseman & #PatrickWalters dropping on my podcast "I've Never Said This Before," Tuesday 10/22. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts & Spotify so you don't miss it:

Spotify:… pic.twitter.com/RgPbn1M0An — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) October 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In February 2025, Oseman shared some additional thoughts on where things stood during the Waterstones Children's Book Festival, and it sounded hopeful. "I'm working very hard behind the scenes to get a renewal for 'Heartstopper.' It is still ongoing. We don't have a final answer yet. But there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen. We're feeling optimistic. We're feeling hopeful," Oseman shared during a conversation with author William Hussey. "And hopefully, we will be able to share some news about that sometime soon. Fingers crossed."

A month later, executive producer Patrick Walters wanted fans to know that the team was "working hard" to make it a fourth season a reality—but it's not easy. While discussing the funding difficulties that drama series are now facing—in particular, YA projects—Walters noted that "nascent IP or original ideas" are having a difficult time getting funded as studios and streamers look to IPs with global audiences. "I think it's because the audience is specific – the worry is, does it feel niche and is it speaking to a wide enough audience in this specificity?" Walters shared. "The best YA nails those young voices and the current mood of a generation in whatever way, and it's about trying to do that in a way that allows your broadcasting partner to say, 'Yes, and this will also connect widely.'" While not having an official update to pass along, Walters noted that the dealings behind a possible Heartstopper return involve "lots of moving parts," but the team is "working hard on it" to make it happen. For Walters, the funding issue is one that worsened over the course of "seasons and seasons with 'Heartstopper,'" worsened by the "production complexities of making and commissioning TV in this moment."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!