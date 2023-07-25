Posted in: Netflix, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Alice Oseman, Heartstopper, heartstopper season 2, netflix, trailer

Heartstopper Season 2: The Story Continues In Netflix Trailer

The official trailer for Netflix's Heartstopper season two is finally here and the August 3rd premiere date can't get here any faster!

Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) are back in the recently released official trailer for season two of Netflix's Heartstopper. The book series by Alice Oseman that was adapted into a series on Netflix continues this year. This season goes on a journey to new and familiar places and is set to expand the world fans have loved. Season two arrives on Netflix on August 3rd with eight episodes.

Set to return this August, here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's Heartstopper Season 2:

In season two of Heartstopper, Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship, Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) face unforeseen challenges, and Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris, and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love, and friendship.

Oseman has said that this season is about "exploring real, serious issues that can be dark, but trying to balance that with that feeling of hope that things can and will get better." Heartstopper season two will include more of those from season one including Sebastian Croft (Ben), Tobie Donovan (Isaac), Rhea Norwood (Imogen), Cormac Hyde-Corrin (Harry), and Jenny Walser (Tori). Chetna Pandya (Coach Singh), Alan Turkington (Mr. Lange), and Olivia Colman (Nick's mum, Sarah) will also return.

Nick will have more family arriving in season two of Heartstopper, including Jack Barton as Nick's older brother, David, and Thibault de Montalembert as Nick's father, Stephane. Other new names include Bella Priestley as Naomi and Ash Self as Felix who will both play new friends of Elle, Leila Khan as Higgs student Sahar Zahid and Nima Taleghani as Truham teacher Mr. Farouk. The titles of the eight episodes (in order) are "Out," "Family," "Promise," "Challenge," "Heat," "Truth/Dare," "Sorry," and "Perfect."

New Heartstopper S2 photos!! 🍂 Including your first look at some of our new characters… 👀 pic.twitter.com/BpX1bbjhB6 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

