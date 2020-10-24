Heels: Stephen Amell Enjoys Being Back to Work, Digs His Short Shorts

The last time we checked in with Heels star Stephen Amell, it was around the middle of September and he was announcing that he had wrapped his first full week on the series and was impressed with what he's been seeing so far (along with a very curious Ric Flair-related tease). Since then, things have been a little quiet news-wise on the production front, but now Amell's letting us know that the team's back to work and that it's "good to be back working away on" the indy wrestling-focused STARZ series. If what Amell's been sharing over the past several weeks regarding his feelings about the cast, crew, and creative team translates onto the screen, the cable network might just have another "universe" (think "Power") to play in.

Here's a look at Amell's post, where he also owned up to something right up front before we had the satisfaction of calling him on it. Yeah, those are some short shorts:

So good to be back working away on Heels. We've got great leadership and a super fucking solid crew. Plus, short shorts. pic.twitter.com/PykuI9h7pK — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 24, 2020

That said, we know that Amell has at least one ally when it comes to just how useful short-shorts can be… take it away, Charlie!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DlK7bBcT1hE Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Charlie's Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DlK7bBcT1hE)

STARZ's Heels focuses on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig, Vikings) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWA. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, the series also stars Chris Bauer (For All Mankind), Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom), Broadway actress/musician Alison Luff, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), James Harrison (S.W.A.T.), and Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright). Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.