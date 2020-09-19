Heels Star Stephen Amell Wraps Week 1; Teases "Plans" for Ric Flair?

Over the past few weeks, series star Stephen Amell has been keeping us updated on how training was going at "The Heels Gymnasium" for his upcoming STARZ indie pro-wrestling series. But all of that training had to be leading to something, and early Saturday morning we found out what that was. Taking to Twitter, Amell officially announced that he had wrapped his first full week on the series and is impressed with what he's seen so far. Another update that caught our attention came via Instagram, with Amell posting an image of a "World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion" belt with pro-wrestling and pop culture icon Ric Flair's name on it- along with the caption "I have plans."

Is Amell looking to have Flair join the series as a consultant and/or on-screen role? Could Amell be hinting at having Ric Flair as a character on Heels as the series continues beyond a first season? Maybe Amell's challenging Flair to one last match? Probably not on that last one (Amell knows not to mess with "The Dirtiest Player in the Game"- a forearm to the crotch out of nowhere knows no age). Here's a look at the two posts:

Wrapped my first full week on Heels. Great crew, great cast, great material. I'm having a fucking blast! — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 19, 2020

STARZ's Heels focuses on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig, Vikings) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWA. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, the series also stars Chris Bauer (For All Mankind), Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom), Broadway actress/musician Alison Luff, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), James Harrison (S.W.A.T.), and Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright). Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.