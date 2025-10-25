Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: helluva boss

Helluva Boss: "Mission: Zero" Special Gets Released on YouTube

Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss special episode "Mission: Zero" (a reimagined take on the show's pilot episode) is available on YouTube.

Article Summary Helluva Boss releases special episode "Mission: Zero," a fresh take on the pilot, now on YouTube.

The new episode arrives after seasons 1 and 2 recently landed uncensored on Prime Video.

Fans can stream "Mission: Zero" free, easing the wait until Season 3.

The special brings new twists to Moxxie's mission and the chaotic I.M.P. crew's deadly adventures.

While a whole lot of our "Hellaverse" focus has been on Vivienne Medrano's Hazbin Hotel (and understandably so, considering the show made its Broadway debut), we didn't want you thinking we forgot about Helluva Boss. Last month, the first two seasons hit Prime Video, fully uncensored and subtitled/dubbed in a whole lot of languages. And to help ease the wait until a third season arrives, "Mission: Zero" (a reimagined take on the animated series' pilot episode) was released on the streaming service. But with the special episode getting released on YouTube earlier today, we have it waiting for you above.

In "Mission: Whacked Off," Moxxie's assignment is to take out a mob boss's son on behalf of a guy he killed. Of course, there's so much more at play than just that… but what kind of person would we be to ruin the experience for you?

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, who executive-produces alongside Tom Murray, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!