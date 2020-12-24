Here's the Latest Plans for AEW Dynamite's New Years Smash

Following this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, plans are shaping up for New Years Smash, a special two-week event taking over Dynamite on December 30th and January 6th. The second night will compete head-to-head with NXT's New Years Evil special, so both companies are sure to beef up the cards for that night further during the next two weeks.

Here's what we know is scheduled for night one of AEW Dynamite New Years Smash. Chris Jericho is set to join the commentary booth for this episode, which will feature Jake Hager taking on Wardlow. Though the two men are both members of the Inner Circle, and the Inner Circle recently agreed to work together as a team, Hager and Wardlow still can't stand each other. On Dynamite this week, Hager revealed that he asked Tony Khan to book a match between him and Wardlow. But will this rivalry cause further cracks in the Inner Circle's fragile alliance?

Also happening on night one, Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women's Championship against Abadon, provided she doesn't die of rabies after Abadon bit a chunk out of her neck on Dynamite this week. Kenny Omega is also set to defend the AEW Championship against Rey Fenix, his first defense since winning the title from Jon Moxley a few weeks back. Speaking of Moxley, he's also scheduled to make his return to AEW in some capacity next week.

On night two of AEW Dynamite New Years Smash, we'll get a special appearance by Snoop Dogg, which The Chadster has to mention feels like a bit of a betrayal of WWE. Also booked for that night is a match between Cody Rhodes and Matt Sydal, as well as a TNT Championship match between Darby Allin and Brian Cage. That match seems likely to feature outside interference by Team Taz, and based on recent interactions between the pair of them, we could see Sting lend Darby Allin a helping hand.

New Years Smash kicks off next week on the December 30th episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.