Hideo Kojima Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Stranger Things After Finale

Stranger Things is over, and another creator of divisive entertainment, Hideo Kojima, has posted a loving tribute to the Netflix series.

Stranger Things wrapped up last week with a… let's say divisive finale. Personally, I liked it. It was far from perfect, and I agree with the sentiment that the final season was the weakest of the series, but the personal affront many have taken the finale to be is pretty wild. One fan who, for sure, does not feel the same and who I think really connected with what The Duffer Brothers tried to do with the finale is prolific creator Hideo Kojima. Himself no stranger to controversy and having fans come for his head, he posted a heartfelt message to the show as it ended over the weekend on his X account.

Stranger Things Seems To Have Meant A Lot To Kojima

Kojima wrote the following: "STRANGER THINGS" has reached its finale. For me, it was actually a very special drama series. It began in 2016, during my difficult time right after I went independent, a period filled with anxiety and loneliness. It was also when I first started watching streaming services as a new kind of medium. Over the past ten years, I've spent time with Eleven, the others, and the people of Hawkins (including the monsters from the Upside Down), receiving courage from them and being pushed forward again and again. As I watched them grow through the story, I was also growing in the "real world," the story's own kind of Upside Down—struggling, tracing connections, and finding my way forward in much the same way. It's sad to think that I won't be seeing them anymore. But there's always a way to return to this "town." This isn't a story about saying goodbye. As symbolized by D&D (the table-talk RPG) at both the beginning and the end, the "story" already lives within us. By recalling that world and those characters, and "table-talking" it in our minds, we can create new stories at any time. Among the many stories born inside us, they will continue to live on forever. There, they'll meet again and keep adventuring. As long as we don't forget, it's always "here." Thank you, "STRANGER THINGS"

All episodes of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix. Now, here's a look at Kojima's post:

