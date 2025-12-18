Posted in: ABC, Current News, Hulu, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential 2026 Preview: S02E10 Overview, Images; S02E11 Overview

We've got a look at what 2026 has in store for ABC's High Potential S02E10: "The One That Got Away: Part Two" and S02E11: "Under the Rug."

Article Summary Check out what's ahead with High Potential Season 2, Episodes 10 and 11 airing in early 2026 on ABC.

Episode 10 dives into Morgan’s growing suspicions and the case of missing Rembrandt artwork.

Episode 11 sees Morgan and Karadec team up with the FBI after a hitman's mysterious car death.

Catch early overviews and details for the much-anticipated mid-season return of High Potential.

Even with the holidays and end-of-the-year festivities still ahead of us, we don't think it's too soon to share a look at what 2026 has to offer when it comes to Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hacks)-starring High Potential. With the hit ABC series returning on Tuesday, January 6th (alongside The Rookie and Will Trent), we've got a look at the official overview and image gallery for S02E10: "The One That Got Away: Part Two," and the official overview for the following week's episode, S02E11: "Under the Rug."

High Potential Season 2: S02E10 & S02E11 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 10 "The One That Got Away: Part Two" – Morgan's suspicions of Rhys grow deeper as the case of the missing Rembrandt artwork continues. Elsewhere, Roman's missing backpack causes problems for all involved.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 11 "Under the Rug" – As Morgan and Karadec investigate the mysterious death of a hitman in a car crash, they uncover details that force the LAPD and FBI to partner on the case. Meanwhile, Elliott tries to rekindle romance for his parents.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

