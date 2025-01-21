Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: high potential, Kaitlin Olson

High Potential: Kaitlin Olson-Starring Series Gets Season 2 Good News

Only hours before a new episode hits screens, the word went out that ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential will be back for Season 2.

In terms of just how big of a hit the network's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Max's Hacks)-starring series High Potential is, look no further than how it received its Season 2 green light from ABC shortly after Quinta Brunson's award-winning Abbott Elementary got some not-surprising-but-still-excellent Season 5 news. The news comes only hours before the next episode of the series hits, with the series expected (though not confirmed) to be getting an increased episode count for the second season. To help celebrate the good news, how about a look at the promo for this week's episode, S01E10: "Chutes and Murders" (which you can check out above), along with two preview images and the official overview waiting for you below:

High Potential Season 1 Episode 10: "Chutes and Murders" – A nanny is found bludgeoned to death in the park. Elsewhere, Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) interferes when Elliot (Matthew Lamb) admits to not being invited to his classmate's party.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

