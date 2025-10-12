Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential Season 2 Episode 5: "Content Warning" Images Released

Check out the images released for this week's new episode of ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, Season 2 Ep. 5: "Content Warning."

One thing that we can't accuse Showrunner Todd Harthan and ABC's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO Max's Hacks)-starring High Potential of is going cheap when it comes to preview images. We've got an official overview and trailer for S02E05: "Content Warning," along with a whole helluva lot of looks at what's to come. Morgan (Olson) and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) investigate a social media-influenced murder, the team adjusts to Wagner (Steve Howey), and Ava (Amirah J) continues looking into Roman's disappearance.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 5 "Content Warning" Preview

High Potential Season 2 Episode 5: "Content Warning" – When a social media stunt turns deadly, Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) head to an influencer content house to track down answers. Meanwhile, the LAPD team adjusts to Captain Nick Wagner's (Steve Howey) new role, and Ava (Amirah J) seeks more information on Roman's disappearance. Written by Katie McElhenney.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

