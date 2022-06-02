Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. CM Punk Set for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Following last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the first match for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door is set. NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi will take on CM Punk at the event, which is scheduled to take place at the United Center at the end of June. Tanahashi answered a challenge from CM Punk following Punk's victory in a six-man tag match at the start of Dynamite last night.

AEW Champion CM Punk teamed with FTR to take on Platinum Max Caster and The Gunn Club in the opening match of AEW Dynamite last night. Punk and FTR were victorious, and they stuck around in the ring to cut a promo afterward. After Dax Harwood admitted to doing all the drugs Punk refuses to do, Punk set the stage for the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV, asking his opponent from NJPW for the event to show themselves. That's when Tanahashi walked out, to the delight of the crowd.

An appearance by the ace of NJPW on AEW Dynamite would normally be the legitimate top moment of the week, as AEW's YouTube channel claims, though most would probably agree it was overshadowed by the promo cut by MJF in the very next segment. However, since AEW is refusing to acknowledge that promo's existence as part of their goal to produce the most tastefully executed worked shoot of all time, Tanahashi answering Punk's challenge takes the crown.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door takes place on Sunday, June 26th at the United Center in Chicago. There are some tickets available, but the show was nearly sold out even before any matches were announced, so they aren't likely to last too long. The show will air on PPV and all the other usual streaming locations, including NJPW World. In addition to Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. CM Punk, with the PPV just weeks away, more matches are likely to be booked soon.