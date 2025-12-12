His & Hers: Netflix Previews Bernthal & Thompson Mystery Thriller

In His & Hers, a body is discovered in a sleepy north Georgia town, and everyone becomes a suspect — including the journalist and lead investigator covering the case, who happen to be ex-spouses. Reporter Anna Andrews (Tessa Thompson) and Detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) appear to be searching for the truth, but with their innocence on the line, it's hard to know what's a lie. The exes start to wonder if the other did it in a metaphor for modern marriage. Don't you just love marriage? No? What's wrong with you? "Ultimately, it's about narratives," Bernthal says of the new thriller, which hits Netflix in the new year. "It's about the narratives that we build for ourselves to protect ourselves."

It's clear that Anna is invested in this case. "I think we both know it's not nothing," she tells her skeptical station manager in her pitch to cover the breaking murder investigation. And, as the trailer goes on, it becomes clear that Anna's right. But it's not just journalistic instincts that have her convinced there's a story here. She's got connections to the case, and she's not the only one.

During the police department's first press conference regarding the investigation, Anna has a question for Detective Harper about the victim: "Is it true you knew her?" Following the intense line of questioning, Jack reveals to his shaken partner, Priya (Sunita Mani), that Anna isn't just a dogged reporter: She's also his wife. From there, Jack and Anna — detective and reporter, husband and wife — are locked in a back-and-forth, and it's his word against hers.

"I always knew I was going to be the 'hers' of the story," Thompson tells Tudum. "Once we settled on who would be our 'his' — and we were so excited about Jon doing it, and thankfully he wanted to — it all became a lot sexier and more smoldering." This undercurrent of salacious intrigue, which bubbles under the surface throughout the trailer, was key to creator William Oldroyd's vision for the series. And it was Oldroyd's desire to create something "disruptive and surprising" inside the "genre space" that made Thompson so interested in the project.

"I was really drawn in by William Oldroyd," she says. "I've been such a big fan of his work. I think he's really tremendous, and I love the idea of working with directors in new spaces for them. He had never worked in television. He wanted to make something sexy or pulpier than what he typically does, and something serialized."

To unravel the case of 'he said, she said,' stream the series on January 8th, only on Netflix.