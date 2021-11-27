Hit-Monkey & Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: So Should We Start Getting Worried?

Before we get to a look behind the scenes of Hulu's Hit-Monkey, it might be time to address the 800-lb gorilla assassin in the corner of the room because it's something we've been covering for a while now. First, a little history. In December 2020, an important milestone happened in the world of Marvel Studios. That was when Hulu's Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon-starring Helstrom was canceled after one season. Now while shows get canceled all of the time, this one was special because it also marked the final live-action project that ex-Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb would have under the new, comprehensive (and Kevin Feige-led) Marvel Studios banner. Marvel's Ghost Rider? Gone. Hulu's Marvel's Runaways? Done in three. Freeform's Marvel's Cloak and Dagger? Gone in two. ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? Also done. And animated series Howard the Duck, Tigra & Dazzler Show, and The Offenders were canned before they ever hit the serious production stage.

Some say this was in response to how the power play within Marvel went down between Feige and Loeb before Feige would finally claim the crown and go "scorched earth" on anything that had Loeb's name attached to it. Others see what we listed above as an organic ending of those projects that just so happen to go down at the same time some boardroom drama was in play. Whatever the reason, Josh Gordon & Will Speck's Hit-Monkey and Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt's Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. are the two remaining projects before the "Loeb-otomy" is complete. Which has us worried- at least for the former. Because M.O.D.O.K. was a special kind of animated series in an ever-growing sea of adult animated series, always striking the right balance between cruelty and kindness. The fact that it's been six months with no solid buzz about a second season isn't helping the nerves, even after the series received a strong response from both critics and viewers. As for Hit-Monkey? While not exactly at the top of our list of fav shows right now, it has enough going for it for at least a little Season 2 consideration.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Hit-Monkey, followed by a breakdown of who's who in the animated series (currently streaming on Hulu):

Fred Tatasciore as Monkey, Jason Sudeikis as Bryce, George Takei as Shinji, Olivia Munn as Akiko, Ally Maki as Haruka, and Nobi Nakanishi as Ito. Gordon and Speck serve as executive producers; with Keith Foglesong, Matt Thompson, and Neal Holman co-executive producing. Duffy Boudreau, Mollie Brock, and Marcus Rosentrater are set to produce.