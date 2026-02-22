Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: honey, Killing Eve

Honey: BBC Offers Up a First Look at Kinda Sorta "Killing Eve" Prequel

The BBC released first-look images from Honey, a spy series set in 1980s Berlin that was originally pitched as a prequel to Killing Eve.

Article Summary BBC releases first-look images for Honey, an 80s Berlin spy thriller with Killing Eve prequel roots

Honey follows MI6 agent Martha as she navigates romance and peril between British, Stasi, and CIA spies

Series initially linked to Killing Eve’s Caroline Martens, but BBC now positions it as a standalone

Starring Ann Skelly and Nate Mann, Honey promises dark comedy, intrigue, and Cold War tension

The BBC has released first-look photos for the upcoming 1980s spy drama Honey, which was originally pitched as a prequel to the hit series Killing Eve. The series goes deep undercover in 1980s East Berlin to explore a shadowy world of counterespionage and risky but irresistible relationships. Filming is now underway on the brand new six-part darkly comedic Cold War thriller romance from Sid Gentle Films Ltd for BBC iPlayer, BBC One, and ZDF.

Honey is set in East Berlin, 1982. Martha (pronounced Marta), 24, is a deep-cover agent for MI6. Surrounded by enemies and constantly under threat of her cover being blown, she tries her hardest to avoid detection by Friedrich, the new Stasi Head of Counterespionage against British Targets, Berlin Office. Finding herself caught between Friedrich and the reckless, arrogant (and incredibly attractive…) CIA operative Aaron Neeland (posing as Kurt Fischer), she is blind-sided by desire in this Cold War menage-a-trois. The risk of being garrotted or incarcerated is nothing compared to the horrifying ordeal of falling in love. Allowing yourself to be vulnerable and bearing your heart and soul? She'd rather have her fingernails pulled out. Yup, sounds like the world of Killing Eve.

Leading the cast are Ann Skelly (House of Guinness, The Nevers) who plays Martha Schmitt, Nate Mann (Masters of the Air & Licorice Pizza) as Kurt Fischer, Jannis Niewöhner (Munich: The Edge of War, Napoleon) as Friedrich Bauman, and Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power) as Graham Anderson. Martha Schmitt was said to be an alias for spymistress Caroline Martens, played by Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve. Sally Woodward Gentle, Executive Producer for Sid Gentle Films, said, "Everyone says that they couldn't be more excited by the cast they have assembled, but Ann, Nate, and Jannis are the real deal. We are beyond thrilled by their inherent talent, intelligence, and intuitive brilliance. They shine. And Rory Kinnear! I am in love." Joining the lead cast are: Oliver Cudbill as Stefan Weiss, Sonita Henry as Anne Anderson, Victoria Mayer as Ingrid Schimmel, Valentino Dalle Mura as Rolf Muller, July Namir as Kamilla Akhmedova, Julian Niedermeier as Otto Kowalski, Sofia Oxenham as Greta Abstreiter, and Daniel Zielinski as Tomas Klein. Honey will have six episodes and was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, and Frank Seyberth, Head of Coproduction, International Fiction, for ZDF. It is made by Sid Gentle Films Ltd, part of BBC Studios, for the BBC and ZDF, in association with FIFTH SEASON, which will distribute the series globally. Emma Moran is the lead writer and executive producer. Emme Hoy is also a writer on the series. It is executive-produced by Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films Ltd, and the producer is Christopher Hall. Toby MacDonald will direct episodes 1 – 3, and Michelle Savill will direct episodes 4 – 6. Luke Jennings, the author of the original Killing Eve stories and novels, does not appear to be involved. It seems the BBC wants Honey to stand on its own as a spy drama, as they have removed all references to Killing Eve from their latest release materials. A broadcast date and streaming platform for outside the UK will be announced in the future.

