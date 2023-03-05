House of Black Win Trios Championship from The Elite at AEW Dynamite The first title of the night changed hands at AEW Revolution when House of Black defeated The Elite to become the new AEW World Trios Champions.

House of Black triumphed over The Elite at AEW Revolution, becoming Trios Champions for the first time and delighting the San Francisco crowd. For The Chadster, however, this wasn't anything to be delighted about! It was an absolute nightmare that will haunt The Chadster for years to come! The Chadster is your guide into the world of AEW tonight so read on!

The story so far: when CM Punk heroically tried to destroy AEW after All Out last year, The Elite fought Punk and drove him away from AEW. Then they came back and won the Trios Championship again, which The Chadster thought was just so unfair. As co-founders of AEW, The Elite represent everything that's wrong with the wrestling business, so The Chadster could never tolerate them winning here. House of Black, on the other hand, features two disgruntled former WWE stars who left for AEW, only to find that the grass isn't always greener on the other side, no matter how much money Tony Khan spends on fertilizer. Malakai Black wanted to return to WWE but Tony Khan wouldn't let him because he's a big bully. Instead, House of Black fights for WWE's honor at AEW Revolution, and The Chadster is hoping that they win. But he also hopes they lose for betraying WWE in the first place.

The Chadster wrote that earlier today during his AEW Revolution preview, and The Chadster remained cheesed off about it all day. On the surface, this match was about the Trios Championship, but the subtext of which wrestlers might prefer to be in WWE was what really intrigued The Chadster. The Chadster just couldn't help but imagine an alternate world where Malakai Black was allowed to leave AEW and return to WWE, and how much better that world would be, Maybe in that alternate universe, The Chadster has overcome his sexual impotence.

In this universe, however, The Cahdster is totally impotent and it is all Tony Khan's fault, and this match was a prime example of why. The match consisted of nonstop choreographed acrobatics interspersed with long periods of people staring at each other… and the crowd was actually eating out of the wrestlers' hands! They even chanted "AEW" when Kenny Omega and Malakai Black faced off alone in the ring and beat each other senseless.

To kick off the ending sequence of the match, The Elite hit the BTE Trigger on Malakai Black, but Buddy Matthews made the save. He then saved Black from a Meltzer Driver, and Brody King hit Dante's Inferno on Nick Jackson for the win. The House of Black are the new AEW Trios Champions, the AEW fans are absolutely thrilled, and The Chadster is the most cheesed off he has been all night! Now Malakai Black will probably feel creatively fulfilled and not want to return to WWE when his contract ends! Auughh man! So unfair!

Bleeding Cool's AEW Revolution Coverage

The Chadster has been tasked with bringing the readers of Bleeding Cool live results and analysis from AEW Revolution, which is just so unfair because everybody knows that The Chadster is a victim of a long-term bullying campaign by AEW, which targets The Chadster personally by providing an alternative to WWE. The Chadster's bosses, who are in league with Tony Khan and enjoy watching The Chadster suffer, have teamed up with him to make The Chadster's life even more miserable. But The Chadster, who is known for his commitment to unbiased wrestling journalism, will not be intimidated. The Chadster will provide completely objective coverage of the worst PPV to ever take place, and you can follow along right here.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEWRevolution, recaps, wrestling