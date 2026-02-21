Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

House of Svengoolie Takes a Hit Off "The Mist" TONIGHT on MeTV

Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, the House of Svengoolie (Gwengoolie, IMP, and Nostalgiaferatoo) unleashes 2007's The Mist.

Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) is stepping aside and letting the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) take over tonight's festivities. What's on tap for tonight? The House of Sven will be screening 2007's Stephen King adaptation, The Mist. Produced, written, and directed by Frank Darabont and based on King's 1980 novella, the film's heavy-hitting cast included Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Laurie Holden, Andre Braugher, and Toby Jones. To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have a preview of tonight's show waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for The Mist, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from the House of Sven, and (maybe) even a funny note to end things on.

You can check out the trailer for The Mist below, followed by some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Squirrel Girl Sandi from San Francisco, CA:

Svengoolie on House of Sven's Screening of "The Mist": We'll give you background on the film introduce you to even more of the enormous cast than we've listed here. We'll bring you a new song the has the Sven Squad going on their own walkabout when they encounter … The Mist! Sven News will report on a certain weather phenomenon with Gwen on the news desk, Nostalgiaferatoo in the field and weatherman Ty Foon explaining said phenomenon. And yes, Ty Foon does very much resemble IMP and remember we called him a weatherman not a meteorologist. Nostalgiaferatoo welcomes actor Nathan Gamble who portrayed the young Billy Drayton in "The Mist" to Nosti's Nook for a real peek under the hood of what life was like on the set of the film.

