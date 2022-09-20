House of the Dragon S01E06 Sneak Peek Previews Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra

HBO offered a sneak preview of the upcoming sixth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Princess and the Queen," introducing Emma D'Arcy taking over the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the hand-picked heir to the iron throne from King Viserys (Paddy Considine). The clip comes courtesy of their Inside HBO Max Twitter account, "For 50 days leading up to the anniversary, [HBO] will share sneak peeks from upcoming HBO Originals. The campaign starts today with an exclusive clip from the sixth episode of [House of the Dragon] ahead of its September 25 debut. #HBO50." We also see John Macmillan taking over for Theo Nate as the older Ser Laenor Velaryon, her husband.

Sneak Peek at House of the Dragon Episode "The Princess and the Queen"

The scene starts with Laenor entering a room with Rhaenyra, having dealt with the birth of her son, as he confirms with her the gender of the child. As Rhaenyra starts to walk off with her son wrapped up in her arms, Laenor walks with her. "Where are you going?" he asks. "She wants to see him," she answers. It's probably a safe assumption to Queen Alicent Hightower, her best friend now played by Olivia Cooke. "Now? I'm coming with you" as he catches up to her. "I should hope so," the princess says dryly. "Let me take him," he offers.

"No, she'll get no such satisfaction from that," Rhaenyra said. "Just take my arm, at the least," Laenor insists as she accepts the escort. "Was it terribly painful?" She offers a glance before looking ahead. "Oh, gods…" Laenor tries to implement some empathy, "I took a lance through the shoulder once." "My deepest sympathies" as the viewer can almost feel her eyes rolling. "I'm glad I'm not a woman," he tells his wife before she stops and winces in pain. When he asks about it, Rhaenyra insists they keep walking after stopping. He asks, "What could she possibly want? I thought we were past this." New episodes of House of the Dragon air Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

And here's a look at the official teaser trailer for the next episode: