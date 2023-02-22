House of the Dragon S02 2024? Watchmen, True Blood & More Updates HBO/HBO Max content CEO Casey Bloys on House of the Dragon Season 2, more Watchmen, Six Feet Under & True Blood revivals, Parasite & more.

After covering what HBO and HBO Max content CEO Casey Bloys had to share regarding HBO Max's role in DC Studios heads James Gunn & Peter Safran's DCU, the Warner Bros. Discovery all-star had some more thoughts to share on a number of other projects. Speaking with Variety as part of an overall profile, Bloys touched upon when fans of House of the Dragon can expect a second season, as well as what's going on with more Succession, Watchmen, Six Feet Under, True Blood, and Bong Joon-ho's series take on his Academy Award-winning film, Parasite. Here are some of the highlights:

House of the Dragon Season 2 in 2024 "A Good Guess": With production on the second season in its early stages, Bloys was unable to give a more precise release window other than it hitting screens sometime in 2024 "is a good guess." But looking at Bloys' additional comment that the show wouldn't be eligible to be nominated during the 2024 Emmy Award season would put a potential Season 2 release to June 2024 at the earliest (though all of this could change even by the time you're done reading this).

Bloys Prefers Scripts Over Schedules: When asked if the plan was to focus on one "Game of Thrones" universe project at a time, Bloys made it clear that it will always come down to a good script over a set schedule. "My philosophy is a good script is number one priority," Bloys explained. "I am not doing it based on wanting to have one a year, two a year. I want to do it based on the scripts that we're excited about."

Bloys Doesn't See "Succession " Spinoffs Happening: "I don't think so. I always say, 'never say never.' When we started talking about doing a 'Thrones' prequel, that was something that HBO had historically never done. I had some people internally saying, 'This is crazy. What are you doing?' That said, I think that there's something about the universe that George created that lent itself to [spin-offs]. There's a huge history, a lot of different families, a lot of different wars and battles. It doesn't seem to me that there's something in 'Succession' where you would go, 'Let's follow just this kid' or whatever. It doesn't seem like a natural thing to me. But if [creator Jesse Armstrong] said I want to do this, then I would follow Jesse's lead," Bloys shared.

Bloys Won't Entertain More "Watchmen" Without EP Damon Lindelof: "'Watchmen' was so much his [Damon Lindelof] creation. If he doesn't think there's a story that he wants to put his heart and soul into, it's hard for me to think that it would be worth doing. It was a very special limited series for us. I would put it in the pantheon of HBO greats. If Damon ever wants to revisit it, he knows that it's an open door. But it is hard for me to imagine doing one without him," Bloys responded.

RAPID FIRE: Bloys also clarified/updated a few other projects that were announced but have been in update limbo. Regarding that talk of a Six Feet Under revival, Bloys said it never really went beyond the talking stages. As for a return for True Blood, the HBO and HBO Max executive said it was considered "but nothing that felt like it got there," even after a few scripts were developed. As for Bong Joon-ho's Parasite series, Bloys confirmed that it's still moving ahead but that there was nothing new to report.