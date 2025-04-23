Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: house of the dragon

House of the Dragon Welcomes Cullen, Sibtain, Sloane to Season 3 Cast

Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain, and Barry Sloane have joined HBO and Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon for its third season.

After learning at the end of March that production on the highly anticipated third season of HBO and showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon was officially underway, we've been getting some interesting casting updates that offer a better sense of where the live-action is heading for its third run. Now, we can add three new names to the cast, with Tom Cullen (The Gold, Trespasses), Joplin Sibtain (Andor, Safe), and Barry Sloane (The Sandman, Revenge) officially aboard. Cullen is set as Ser Luthor Largent, while Sibtain has been tapped for Ser "Bold" Jon Roxton, and Sloane is set as Ser Adrian Redfort.

Along with the rollout of the good news late last month that production on the third season was underway, Condal sat down for a profile interview with THR about the new season and the series overall, and that included discussing the not-so-pleasant back-and-forth that Condal and George RR Martin (GRRM) got into last fall after GRRM criticized the series on his blog for the changes that were made that he wasn't a particularly big fan of. "It was disappointing," Condal shared. "I will simply say I've been a fan of 'A Song of Ice and Fire' for almost 25 years now, and working on the show has been truly one of the great privileges of not only my career as a writer but my life as a fan of science-fiction and fantasy. George himself is a monument, a literary icon in addition to a personal hero of mine, and was heavily influential on me coming up as a writer." As for the work that the series is based on, Condal noted that the structure of the work puts them in the position of having to make changes and certain judgment calls.

"It's this incomplete history, and it requires a lot of joining of the dots and a lot of invention as you go along the way. I will simply say, I made every effort to include George in the adaptation process. I really did," Condal continued. "Over years and years. And we really enjoyed a mutually fruitful, I thought, really strong collaboration for a long time. But at some point, as we got deeper down the road, he just became unwilling to acknowledge the practical issues at hand in a reasonable way. And I think as a showrunner, I have to keep my practical producer hat on and my creative writer, lover-of-the-material hat on at the same time." The Showrunner/EP added, "At the end of the day, I just have to keep marching not only the writing process forward, but also the practical parts of the process forward for the sake of the crew, the cast, and for HBO because that's my job. So I can only hope that George and I can rediscover that harmony someday. But that's what I have to say about it."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!