House of Usher: Frank Langella Fired for "Unacceptable Conduct on Set"

Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Oscar-nominated actor Frank Langella has been fired from the cast of Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher. Earlier this week, both DH and TMZ confirmed that Langella was the subject of an investigation after he was "accused of sexual harassment, including making inappropriate comments to a female co-star on set during work." According to sources speaking with DH, the investigation determined that Langella "had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set" and that Langella's role as Roderick Usher would be recast. Though the series is around the midpoint of its production schedule, Langella's scene will be reshot. Filming on the streaming series will continue with scenes not involving the on-screen family's patriarch. Netflix declined DH's request for comment, with reps for Langella unable to be reached for comment at the time of DH's reporting.

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet. Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project. Michael Fimognari (To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You) is set to direct four episodes of the season. Here's a look at Flanagan's tweet from the end of January signaling that filming on the series was getting underway: