How Good Omens 2 Star Michael Sheen Learned What Else "Hummer" Means

Just when they thought it was safe to go back to their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho, an unexpected visitor presents Michael Sheen's Aziraphale and David Tennant's Crowley with a surprising mystery. And now, the game's afoot once more for our duo with quite possibly the fate of all existences hanging in the balance. That's how things stack up in BBC Studios & Amazon Prime's Good Omens 2 (the sequel series to Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch) as production continues to roll along. But just because he's in the middle of playing an angel doesn't mean Sheen won't occasionally venture into naughtier territory. In this case, it was his visit to the BBC's The Graham Norton Show (rocking that sweet Aziraphale hairdo) where he had a chance to reconnect with his fellow guest & The Good Fight co-star Cush Jumbo. And it was during Jumbo's reflecting back on their time starring together on the Paramount+ series that the conversation turned to the differences between UK expressions and US expressions. Specifically, what they thought a "hummer" was as compared to learning for the first time the other meaning that it has. Spoiler? Let's just say we're not talking about the gas-guzzling colorful mini-tank or a jacked-up stretch limo…

Now here's a look at that moment from Sheen and Jumbo's interview during the BBC's The Graham Norton Show (and make sure to check out a great moment when Jumbo describes Sheen's The Good Fight character in such perfect terms:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Michael Sheen & Cush Jumbo Didn't Realise "Hummer" Had A NSFW Meaning | The Graham Norton Show (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsbPSgJlYqw&t=5s)

Joining Tennant and Sheen are Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Paul Adeyefa (Bancroft, Ransom), Michael McKean (This Is Spinal Tap, Better Call Saul), Gloria Obianyo (Dune, High Life), Miranda Richardson (Stronger, Rams), Maggie Service (Quiz, Red Dwarf XI), Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9, The League of Gentlemen), Nina Sosanya (Red Joan, Killing Eve, Last Tango in Halifax, Screw), Doon Mackichan (Toast), and Gloria Obianyo (Dune). New additions to the cast include new angels Liz Carr (Devs) as Saraqael and Quelin Sepulveda (Havoc) as Muriel, with Shelley Conn (Bridgerton) on board as a "key character from Hell." Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce.