Hulu Opens Monsterland for Business This October: Preview Images

Series creator, writer, and executive producer Mary Laws (Preacher) and producer Annapurna Television will officially unveil their upcoming anthology series Monsterland on Friday, October 2, and along with the news comes our first set of preview images. Based on stories from Nathan Ballingrud's collection North American Lake Monsters, the series is set in a world that involves encounters with fantasy creatures like mermaids and fallen angels and follows broken people driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives.

Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Charlie Tahan, Nicole Beharie, Hamish Linklater, Marquis Rodriguez, Bill Camp, Michael Hsu Rosen, Taylor Schilling, Roberta Colindrez, Adria Arjona, Trieu Tran, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter, and Adepero Oduye star. Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh, Megan Ellison, and Sue Naegle are also set to executive produce, with Ali Krug co-executive producing.

In the upcoming episode "Iron River, MI", we learned that Tran is set to play Lauren, who returns to her small Michigan hometown to be married. She had managed to build a new life for herself after her best friend, Elena, went missing when they were 16. Previously, we learned that Dever was cast in the role of Toni, a struggling waitress and overwhelmed mother to a deeply troubled little girl. At just 19, Toni is already world-weary. Making do in nowhere Louisiana without family, money or the hope of something better, Toni's life is a long, dark highway with no exit in sight.

At least until she meets Tucker's Alex, a mysterious out-of-towner, road-hard and brooding, whose mere presence feels like a threat — or a dare. Magnetic in his strangeness, Alex has found a shocking way to jettison his past and take on new identities — one that inspires Toni to shake off the burdens of her own merciless life, whatever the cost. But is she truly willing to go as far as "whatever the cost" might mean?